Lions v Sharks – Preview, Lineups, Betting, Start Time, TV Coverage

The 2021 British and Irish Lions will play their third game and the second game in South Africa on Wednesday when the Cell C Sharks lineup against them.

This year’s Lions have proven to be a very strong side thus far with their most recent match against the Lions highlighting their quality.

However, wholesale changes have been made to the side that beat the Sigma Lions 56-14 on Saturday.

Ulster and Ireland lock Iain Henderson will captain the side, becoming the latest Irishman to take up the mantle.

Mako Vunipola will get his first start of the tour and will have a chance to prove to everyone why he should be considered for the South Africa tests.

Adam Beard and Josh Navidi have been drafted in after their late call-ups following the injuries Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric sustained against Japan.

The explosive Sam Simmonds will be a danger to the Sharks defence in his first start as a Lion.

His opposite number eight, Sharks captain Phepsi Buthelezi, will look to lead his side to a historic victory against Warren Gatland’s Lions.

The side’s last game against the British and Irish Lions ended 39-3 in a dominant display from Ian McGeechan’s touring side.

Buthelezi and co. will want to provide a bigger challenge to the 2021 Lions than their 2009 counterparts.

The tough task ahead of them includes shutting down threats such as centre Elliot Daly and former Blue Bulls winger Duhan Van Der Merwe.

Daly was a livewire in his natural position for the Lions when he came on at the weekend.

Gatland’s use of ‘roving wingers’ and edge forwards in the first two games with the squad has troubled opposition defences and Sharks players will have to be wary of this.

The Sharks are boosted by the inclusion of fly-half Curwin Bosch, who has been capped twice by the Springboks.

His ever-presence in the side has seen the fly-half become a leader for the backs and his skills will be needed for a good performance on Wednesday.

However, it will be a big ask, nonetheless.

Lineups

British and Irish Lions: Liam Williams, Anthony Watson, Elliot Daly, Bundee Aki, Duhan van der Merwe, Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Mako Vunipola, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Zander Fagerson, Iain Henderson C, Adam Beard, Josh Navidi, Tom Curry, Sam Simmonds.

Replacements: Ken Owens, Rory Sutherland, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Stuart Hogg, Chris Harris.

Cell C Sharks: Manie Libbok, Werner Kok, Jeremy Ward, Marius Louw, Thaakir Abrahams, Curwin Bosch, Jaden Hendrikse; Khwezi Mona, Fez Mbatha, Khutha Mchunu, Ruben van Heerden, Hyron Andrews, James Venter, Thembelani Bholi, Phepsi Buthelezi C.

Replacements: Kerron van Vuuren, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Wiehahn Herbst, JJ van der Mescht, Reniel Hugo, Dylan Richardson, Grant Williams, Anthony Volmink.

Betting

Cell C Sharks 11/1

Draw 45/1

British and Irish Lions 1/20

Kick-Off & TV Coverage

The game will kick-off at 6 pm on Wednesday, July 7th in Ellis Park, Johannesburg.

Sky Sports will be showing the game on their Main Event channel with coverage starting at 5 pm.

