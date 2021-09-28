New Zealand U85 Club Cup returns this weekend with reconfigured draw

After weeks of uncertainty due to Covid-19 restrictions, the rejigged draw provides a clear path to the national final for the 13 remaining teams, with the seven teams outside of Auckland vying for a spot in the semi-finals in the coming weeks.

The Marist St Pats Red have confirmed their departure from the competition – the Avalon Wolves will proceed to the quarter-finals.

The first game to kick off in the revived competition is set to be a nail-biter when home side the Morrinsville Majestic Pūkekos take on the Poneke Wanderers in a quarter-final clash on Saturday 2nd October.

The winning team will take the first top-four spot – and will be one step closer to taking out the revered New Zealand Barbarians Under 85 Club Cup title.

New Zealand Rugby’s Head of Participation Development and Under 85 Club Cup Competition Manager, Mike Hester, said it was great to provide some certainty around the remainder of the competition.

“We were optimistic the Club Cup would kick-off again this year. There was a strong appetite from the remaining teams to get back on the field when it was safe to return, so it’s a great outcome for everyone involved.

“There are some sizeable match-ups on the cards, and I’m looking forward to the teams taking the field next weekend and seeing more action-packed rugby that we’ve come to expect from this grade – and ultimately crowning a 2021 national champion.”

A Round 3 battle of North versus South is confirmed for Saturday 9th October, as the Carisbrook Bush Pigs play the Upper Hutt Real Steel Rams at Logan Park in Dunedin.

Meanwhile, Under 85 debutants and Taranaki locals, NZ Forestry Tukapa, will make the journey north to Hamilton to playoff for a spot in the quarters against Fraser Tech.

A decision regarding the remaining Auckland teams will be determined following Government announcements around Alert Levels.

Hester indicated all six teams are motivated to re-join the competition and planning has been made to support their safe and timely inclusion.

“The Auckland region’s Under 85 sides are amongst the strongest in the country and support for the competition remains really strong. When reconfiguring the draw, we were mindful of the impact lockdown has had on teams’ abilities to train. The revised draw allows time for the teams to safely return to play.”

The full confirmed draw and official match results can be found here.