Ospreys v Munster – Preview, Starting Teams, Betting, Where to Watch

The Stags left it late to beat Connacht and continue their winning run, next up they face one of Wales’ best in Ospreys
Ospreys v Munster will kick off at 19:35 on Saturday 23rd October in the Swansea.com Stadium in Wales. Referee Hollie Davidson will take charge of the match while Mike Adamson will be on TMO.
This match will also be shown live on RTE 2, Premier Sports, URC TV, and S4C.
Munster will head to Wales with their tails up after a late 20-18 win over Connacht maintained their 100 percent winning start to the season.
Beaten finalists last term, Munster has triumphed in their last 11 matches against the Ospreys in all competitions since a defeat in Cork in February 2016.
The Stags will also be boosted by the long-awaited return of some of their international players, Conor Murray and Damien De Allende.
The Ospreys survived a Benetton fightback to claim a third victory in four matches but have won only twice in eight meetings against Irish provinces.
They have also beaten an Irish opponent just once at this stadium since April 2018 while Munster has prevailed on their last five visits.
What a moment for @Munsterrugby! 🔥
Diarmuid Barron gives his side the bragging rights and keeps their unbeaten streak going with this late try 💪#URC | #MUNCON pic.twitter.com/XRUkN0hXws
— United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) October 16, 2021
Ospreys v Munster Starting Teams
Ospreys
Max Nagy; Alex Cuthbert, Owen Watkin, Keiran Williams, Mat Protheroe; Stephen Myler, Rhys Webb (C); Nicky Smith, Elvis Taione, Tom Botha, Bradley Davies, Rhys Davies, Sam Cross, Jac Morgan, Ethan Roots.
Replacements
Ifan Phillips, Gareth Thomas, Rhys Henry, Jack Regan, Morgan Morris, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Joe Hawkins, Dan Evans.
Injuries / Suspensions
N/A
Munster
Matt Gallagher; Andrew Conway, Liam Coombes, Dan Goggin, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue.
Replacements
Kevin O’Byrne, Josh Wycherley, Keynan Knox, Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, Conor Murray, Ben Healy, Damian de Allende.
Injuries / Suspensions
RG Snyman, Jason Jenkins, James French, Chris Farrell, Roman Salanoa
On this day in 2017, @Munsterrugby edged a tight second round match to claim a win at Thomond Park 🏉
How far can they go in this years #HeinekenChampionsCup ? 👀 pic.twitter.com/rj73E0mEZ5
— Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) October 21, 2021
Ospreys v Munster Betting
Outright Betting
Ospreys: 7/2
Draw: 25/1
Munster: 1/6
Handicap Betting:
Ospreys (+12): 10/11
Draw (+12): 22/1
Munster (-12): 10/11
Score Prediction
Munster are again the clear favorites for another URC match. They will be on high alert after complacency nearly lead to them losing last week. The Irish provincial side will push on once more this week especially with the return of some of their stars.
Expect Munster to win by 9 points with a victory bonus point secured.
