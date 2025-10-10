📊 URC Round 3 – Weekly Betting Preview & Team News
The teams for this weekend’s Round 3 fixtures of the BKT United Rugby Championship have been named, with full match officials, broadcast details, and betting market reactions below.
🗞️ Team News Headlines
- #MUNvEDI: Ten changes for Munster; Dylan Richardson debuts for Edinburgh.
- #SCAvSTO: Marnus van der Merwe returns for Scarlets; Willemse and Feinberg-Mngomezulu start for Stormers.
- #BENvLIO: John Bryant named for Benetton debut; JC Pretorius returns for Lions.
- #OSPvZEB: Harri Deaves hits 50 for Ospreys; Paolo Buonfiglio captains Zebre.
- #GLAvDRA: Johnny Matthews could reach 100 for Glasgow; Seb Davies & Jac Lloyd debut for Dragons.
- #LEIvSHA: Josh van der Flier captains Leinster; Sharks welcome back several Springboks.
- #ULSvBUL: Juarno Augustus makes first Ulster start; Handré Pollard among eight Springboks for Bulls.
- #CARvCON: George Nott & Osian Darwin-Lewis in line for Cardiff debuts; Shamus Hurley-Langton returns for Connacht.
🎯 Friday Betting Lines (Post Team Announcements)
- Glasgow -26 v Dragons (+26)
- Leinster -24 v Sharks (+24)
- Cardiff -3 v Connacht (+3)
- Ulster +6 v Bulls (-6)
- Munster -6 v Edinburgh (+6)
- Scarlets +6 v Stormers (-6)
- Benetton -9 v Lions (+9)
- Ospreys -15 v Zebre (+15)
🔁 Key Betting Movements
- Connacht backed (+4 ➜ +3) – market confident in the visitors’ structure; Cardiff drift slightly. Strength: 3/5
- Bulls backed (-4 ➜ -6) – money continues for Pretoria side with Pollard’s inclusion. Strength: 4/5
- Leinster drift (-27 ➜ -24) – punters taking the Sharks with the big start; some books offering +26. Strength: 3/5
- Stormers backed (-4 ➜ -6) – Springboks return and support follows. Strength: 3/5
- Munster drift (-10 ➜ -6) – Edinburgh still +8 in places and heavily backed; punters fancy the upset. Strength: 5/5
💡 Market Trends
- Edinburgh and Sharks are the most popular underdogs with punters this week.
- Cardiff–Connacht remains the most finely balanced line of the weekend.
- Glasgow (-26) continues to hold the biggest spread.
- Two Irish provinces (Leinster & Munster) remain firm favourites, while Connacht and Ulster start as underdogs.
📺 Full Fixture List, Officials & Team Lineups
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 10
Munster Rugby v Edinburgh Rugby – Virgin Media Park, Cork (KO 19.45 IRE/UK)
Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU, 110th league game) | Live on: TG4, Premier Sports, SuperSport, Flo Rugby & URC.tv
Munster: Mike Haley, Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Seán O’Brien, Andrew Smith, JJ Hanrahan, Paddy Patterson, Mikey Milne, Diarmuid Barron (C), Oli Jager, Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Ruadhán Quinn, Gavin Coombes.
Replacements: L. Barron, J. Wycherley, J. Ryan, E. Edogbo, B. Gleeson, E. Coughlan, T. Butler, D. Kelly.
Edinburgh: Goosen, Graham, O’Conor, Lang, Van der Merwe, Healy, Vellacott, Schoeman, Ashman, Rae, Sykes, Skinner, McConnell, Richardson, Bradbury (C).
Replacements: Harrison, Venter, Hill, Young, Douglas, Muncaster, Shiel, Paterson.
Sean Everitt: “It’s a completely different challenge this week – a tough test at a difficult venue in Cork. There’s been massive growth already within this group and the energy has been excellent.”
Scarlets v DHL Stormers – Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli (KO 19.45 IRE/UK)
Referee: Federico Vedovelli (FIR) | Live on: S4C, Premier Sports, SuperSport, Flo Rugby & URC.tv
Scarlets: Murray, Rogers, Roberts, Williams (C), Mee, Hawkins, Davies, Hepburn, Van der Merwe, Thomas, T. Davies, Douglas, Taylor, D. Davis, Plumtree.
Replacements: Myhill, O’Connor, Holz, Cummins, B. Williams, Blacker, Costelow, Page.
Stormers: Willemse, Senatla, Simelane, Nel (C), Zas, Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ungerer, Vermaak, Kotze, Sandi, Schickerling, Van Heerden, De Villiers, Dixon, Roos.
Replacements: Venter, Matongo, Porthen, Evans, Theunissen, Fourie, Khan, Matthee.
Dwayne Peel: “Stormers have real strength up front and in transition play. We must be brave with and without the ball.”
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 11
Benetton v Lions – Stadio Monigo, Treviso (KO 15.00 IRE/UK)
Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU) | Live on: Sky Italia, Premier Sports, SuperSport, Flo Rugby & URC.tv
Ospreys v Zebre Parma – Bridgend (KO 15.00 IRE/UK)
Referee: Eoghan Cross (IRFU) | Live on: Premier Sports, SuperSport, Flo Rugby & URC.tv
Glasgow Warriors v Dragons RFC – Scotstoun (KO 17.30 IRE/UK)
Referee: Peter Martin (IRFU) | Live on: Premier Sports, SuperSport, Flo Rugby & URC.tv
Leinster Rugby v Hollywoodbets Sharks – Aviva Stadium (KO 17.30 IRE/UK)
Referee: Craig Evans (WRU) | Live on: Premier Sports, SuperSport, Flo Rugby & URC.tv
Ulster Rugby v Vodacom Bulls – Affidea Stadium, Belfast (KO 19.45 IRE/UK)
Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU) | Live on: Premier Sports, SuperSport, Flo Rugby & URC.tv
Cardiff Rugby v Connacht Rugby – Cardiff Arms Park (KO 19.45 IRE/UK)
Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR) | Live on: S4C, TG4, Premier Sports, SuperSport, Flo Rugby & URC.tv
Stuart Lancaster: “My experience playing against Cardiff, home or away, it’s never easy. They’re well organised and play a great brand of rugby, so it should make for a fantastic game.”
🔮 Betting Insights & Predictions
- Connacht (+3) – live underdog; capable of another tight finish in Cardiff.
- Bulls (-6) – power advantage could tell late in Belfast.
- Edinburgh (+6 to +8) – most backed team of the week; upset potential high.
- Sharks (+26) – value line with altitude and depth concerns for Leinster.
All odds accurate as of Friday evening. Markets subject to fluctuation.