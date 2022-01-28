Cathal Forde starts at fly-half for Connacht rugby against Glasgow

6,775 total views, 6,775 views today

Cathal Forde follows in the footsteps of Eric Elwood by starting at fly-half for Connacht, both players attended Galway City school Colaiste Iognaid (The Jes).

Forde who only recently signed a pro contract with the western province will make his first start for Connacht against Glasgow on Saturday. He will hope to have a career like Elwood who played for Connacht 168 times and Ireland on 35 occasions and is still working with the province.

Below you can listen to Cathal chat about his rugby career, this was filmed last May.

Tiernan O’Halloran will become the fourth Connacht player to reach 200 caps the Clifden native made his Connacht debut in October 2009 at the age of just 18 and has been a mainstay in the squad ever since. He joins John Muldoon, Michael Swift and Denis Buckley as the only players to reach the historic milestone.

Buckley meanwhile will make a welcome return from a serious knee injury, with the prop among the replacements for what is due to be his first appearance of the season.

Jordan Duggan and Greg McGrath retain their places as starting props, with hooker Dave Heffernan alongside them in the front row. There’s a new look second row of Ultan Dillane and Leva Fifita, while Eoghan Masterson and Paul Boyle also come into the side in the back row. Jarrad Butler captains the team from openside flanker.

The centre partnership is unchanged with Sammy Arnold alongside Tom Farrell, and there’s a start on the wing for another Academy graduate Diarmuid Kilgallen. Alex Wootton completes the side from the opposite wing.

Commenting on the team selection, Head Coach Andy Friend says:



“Tiernan’s 200th cap is a huge achievement for him. To play 200 times for one club is a testament to his loyalty to Connacht, his dedication to the game, and his ability as a footballer. The fact that he’s reached the milestone for his home province, having come through the ranks at Connemara RFC and Garbally College, only adds to the achievement.



Tomorrow’s game is a really important one in the context of the URC standings. We don’t have many home games left so it’s crucial we pick up as many points as possible in these fixtures. The results of the last two weeks were disappointing so it’s up to all of us to ensure we do enough for 80 minutes to get the win.”

CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY 23 VS GLASGOW WARRIORS

Saturday 29th January, 14:55 @ The Sportsground

Number/Name/Caps ( * denotes uncapped)

15. Tiernan O’Halloran (199)

14. Alex Wootton (27)

13. Tom Farrell (69)

12. Sammy Arnold (28)

11. Diarmuid Kilgallen (6)

10. Cathal Forde *

9. Kieran Marmion (197)

1. Jordan Duggan (21)

2. Dave Heffernan (155)

3. Greg McGrath (2)

4. Ultan Dillane (124)

5. Leva Fifita (5)

6. Eoghan Masterson (116)

7. Jarrad Butler (85) (C)

8. Paul Boyle (65)

Replacements

16. Shane Delahunt (112)

17. Denis Buckley (200)

18. Tietie Tuimauga (3)

19. Oisin Dowling (16)

20. Sean Masterson (15)

21. Colm Reilly (7)

22. Shayne Bolton (2)

23. Oran McNulty (5)

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com