Confirmed Ireland starting team to play Wales in 2021 Six Nations

Andy Farrell has announced the Irish rugby team to play Wales in their opening match of the 2021 Six Nations.

Cian Healy will make his 50th Championship appearance as he wins his 105th cap for Ireland. He is joined in the is joined in the front row by Rob Herring and Andrew Porter.

Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan form the lock partnership with Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and CJ Stander named in the backrow.

Johnny Sexton will captain the side as he competes in his twelfth Six Nations Championship.

He is joined in the half-backs by Conor Murray who is one of five players from the match day squad who played in Ireland’s last Six Nations victory in Cardiff in 2013 (Murray, Sexton, Healy, O’Mahony and Earls).

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose are partnered in midfield having last started a Test match together in the quarter-final of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Hugo Keenan is selected at fullback with Keith Earls and James Lowe, making his Guinness Six Nations debut, named on the wing.

The replacements are Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Tadgh Furlong, Iain Henderson, Will Connors, Jamison Gibson Park, Billy Burns and Jordan Larmour.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Sunday and will be televised on Virgin Media in the Republic of Ireland and on BBC in Northern Ireland

IRELAND Team & Replacements (v Wales, 2021 Guinness Six Nations, Principality Stadium, Sunday, February 7, kick-off 3pm):

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps

14. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 88 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps

12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 47 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 2 caps

10. Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 95 caps Captain

9. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 87 caps

1. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 104 caps

2. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 16 caps

3. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 17 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps

6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 73 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps

8. CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 46 caps

Replacements

16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 6 caps

17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 39 caps

18. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 44 caps

19. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 58 caps

20. Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 5 caps

21. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 5 caps

22. Billy Burns (Ulster) 3 caps

23. Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 24 caps

LiveScores Now Available at VRscores.com