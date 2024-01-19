HomeRugbyRugby IrishConnacht Rugby announce timeline for construction of North Stand at Dexcom Stadium
Rugby Irish

Connacht Rugby announce timeline for construction of North Stand at Dexcom Stadium

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
0

Here is the news all Connacht Rugby fans want to know about the commencement of construction on the new stand at Dexcom Stadium.

 

– Connacht Rugby and Dexcom Inc. announce a historic 12-year naming rights partnership for The Sportsground.
– The stadium will now be known as ‘Dexcom Stadium’ as part of the agreement.
– Dexcom breaks ground on a major manufacturing facility in Athenry, creating over 1,000 jobs for the province.
– Connacht Rugby will commence construction on a new High-Performance Centre (HPC) and North Stand in the coming months.
– Works on the HPC will start in March 2024, with completion expected by March 2025.
– Construction on the North Stand will begin in the summer after the demolition of Clan Terrace and Clubhouse.
– The North Stand, replacing Clan Terrace, will offer state-of-the-art facilities for all match attendees and is set to be completed in the 2025/26 season.
– Dexcom Stadium will operate at reduced capacity for the 2024/25 season.
– Further information for Season Ticket holders will be provided in the coming weeks.
– Conack Construction will undertake the construction of the next two phases of the project through an extensive tender process.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Ireland’s Olympic Hockey Dreams Hang in the Balance after Semifinal Heartbreak
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

JoeNa Connacht on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
sean on GAA Football Championship 2024: Group Draw & Fixtures Schedule
Carrie Gerrard on Modern Pentathlon: Coyle finishes third Olympics in 24th
Donal Hickey on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
Judy willams on Jamie & Emma Spencer ”Living apart” after details of affair become common knowledge
USA Rugby on Ireland Lose Second Successive Game At Olympics v USA
jimb1999 on Galway Races 2021: How to buy Tickets
Martin Roche on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
John on Video Highlights – Dublin never leave second gear to beat Roscommon
F Scott on Jockey apologies for sitting on dead horse
Sean O'Shea on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
M Mc C on Monaghan vs Meath: Division 1 Preview, team news and live scores
mary Shaughnessy on Tipperary SFC Final: Clonmel Commercials vs Loughmore-Castleiney Preview
John Martin on Mayo County Final 2020 Preview – Breaffy vs Knockmore
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv