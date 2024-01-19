Here is the news all Connacht Rugby fans want to know about the commencement of construction on the new stand at Dexcom Stadium.
– Connacht Rugby and Dexcom Inc. announce a historic 12-year naming rights partnership for The Sportsground.
– The stadium will now be known as ‘Dexcom Stadium’ as part of the agreement.
– Dexcom breaks ground on a major manufacturing facility in Athenry, creating over 1,000 jobs for the province.
– Connacht Rugby will commence construction on a new High-Performance Centre (HPC) and North Stand in the coming months.
– Works on the HPC will start in March 2024, with completion expected by March 2025.
– Construction on the North Stand will begin in the summer after the demolition of Clan Terrace and Clubhouse.
– The North Stand, replacing Clan Terrace, will offer state-of-the-art facilities for all match attendees and is set to be completed in the 2025/26 season.
– Dexcom Stadium will operate at reduced capacity for the 2024/25 season.
– Further information for Season Ticket holders will be provided in the coming weeks.
– Conack Construction will undertake the construction of the next two phases of the project through an extensive tender process.