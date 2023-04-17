Connacht Rugby can finish 5th to 8th in URC – See permutations

8,010 total views, 8,010 views today

It’s a huge game for Connacht Rugby against Glasgow Warriors on Saturday. Champions Cup and who they play in URC quarter-final will be decided.

The permutations for each spot from 5th of 8th are dependent on the results of the final round of games. Connacht have the last kick-off time so everything will be in their own hands to reach 5th to 8th.

5 Point Win

A five-point win for Connacht would guarantee them sixth place. However, a fifth-place finish is also possible if Munster get 0/1 points against the Sharks. This is due to Connacht having more wins than Munster. Click here for the rules on finishing positions in the URC

4 Points

A four-point win for Connacht would see them finish in sixth place, but there is a chance for fifth place if Munster gets 0 points against the Sharks. A sixth-place finish is still possible if Munster get only one points against the Sharks.

3 Points

A draw with a try bonus point for Connacht would see them finish in sixth place if the Bulls lose or draw against Leinster. However, if the Bulls win against Leinster Connacht would finish in seventh place.

2 Points

Connacht will finish in sixth place if the Sharks get 0-4 points against Munster, and the Bulls lose to Leinster. If the Bulls win against Leinster and the Sharks get 5 points against Munster and overturn a 26 point differential, then Connacht finish in eighth place.

1 Point

If Connacht lose but secure either a try bonus point or staying with seven points loss they would finish in sixth place if the Bulls lose to Leinster, and the Sharks lose to Munster. If the Bulls get 2+ points against Leinster or if the Sharks get 5 points against Munster or 4 points and overturn a 26 point differential, then Connacht would finish in seventh place. However, if the Bulls get 2+ points against Leinster and the Sharks get 5 points against Munster or 4 points and overturn a 26 point differential, then Connacht would finish in eighth place.

0 Point Loss

If Connacht zero points from the game, they would finish in sixth place if the Sharks lose to Munster, and the Bulls get 0 points against Leinster. If the Sharks win against Munster or if the Bulls get 1+ points against Leinster Connacht would finish in eight place and not qualify for next season’s Champions Cup Rugby competition.

In conclusion

The permutations for Connacht’s final league position are dependent on a number of results in the final round of games. A win for them would guarantee them sixth place, while a combination of results would determine whether they finish in seventh or eighth place. With so much at stake, Connacht will be looking to put in a strong performance in their final game of the season.

