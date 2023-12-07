Connacht vs. Bordeaux-Begles: Champions Cup Opener Preview

Bundee Aki’s Return to Boost Connacht

In the upcoming Investec Champions Cup opener against Bordeaux-Begles at The Sportsground, Bundee Aki is set to make his first start of the season for Connacht.

Aki, a nominee for the World Player of the Year, has recovered from a hamstring injury, making his return after his last appearance in Ireland’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final.

Connacht’s Changes and Strategy

With five alterations from their previous match against Leinster, Connacht looks to reinforce their lineup. Denis Buckley, Finlay Bealham, Joe Joyce, and Andrew Smith join the starting XV, adding depth and experience to the team. Coach Pete Wilkins emphasizes the disappointment from their last game but is confident in Connacht’s ability to compete against top European teams. He sees this match as a chance for Connacht to display their distinct style and strength on the European stage.

Bordeaux-Begles’ Adjustments and Squad Updates

On the Bordeaux-Begles side, several changes are noted compared to their last TOP 14 outing. The return of key players such as Clément Maynadier, Sipili Falatea, Ben Tapuai, Pablo Uberti, and Romain Buros marks a strengthened lineup. Bordeaux-Begles is set to bring a solid and formidable squad to face Connacht in this Champions Cup opener.

Bench Strength for Bordeaux-Begles

The Bordeaux-Begles bench exhibits a balanced configuration of forwards and backs, indicating versatility and depth. With players like Maxime Lamothe, Ben Tameifuna, Carlu Sadie, and others ready to impact the game when called upon, Bordeaux-Begles looks prepared for a competitive encounter against Connacht.

Anticipation Builds for a Thrilling Showdown

Both teams enter this opener with changes, strategies, and a determination to secure a strong start in the Investec Champions Cup. With Connacht aiming to capitalize on home advantage and Bordeaux-Begles showcasing their reinvigorated lineup, the stage is set for an exciting clash on the European stage.

