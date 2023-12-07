HomeRugbyRugby IrishTen facts to know about the Champions Cup 2023/24
Ten facts to know about the Champions Cup 2023/24

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
Here are ten key facts about the 2023/24 Investec Champions Cup Rugby season:

1. **Title Pedigree:** The 24 participating clubs hold a combined total of 40 EPCR titles for this season’s tournament.

2. **Stade Rochelais Pursuit:** Stade Rochelais aims to emulate RC Toulon’s historic feat by vying for a third consecutive title, a feat only achieved by Toulon in 2013, 2014, and 2015.

3. **Pool Stage Format:** Each club engages in four pool stage matches, two home and two away, against different opponents.

4. **Round of 16 Qualification:** The top four clubs from each pool proceed to the Round of 16, while the fifth-ranked clubs in the pools advance to the EPCR Challenge Cup Round of 16.

5. **Debutants:** Aviron Bayonnais enters the tournament for the first time, marking their inaugural appearance.

6. **Veteran Players:** Notable players like Cian Healy (Leinster Rugby) lead the appearance count, with 105 matches, followed closely by Leicester Tigers’ Ben Youngs at 74 appearances.

7. **Top Scorers:** Owen Farrell tops the points leaderboard at 834, trailing only Ronan O’Gara (Munster Rugby) with 1,365 and Stephen Jones (Scarlets and ASM Clermont Auvergne) at 869.

8. **Try Scoring Talents:** Simon Zebo (Munster and Racing 92) holds the lead among active players with 34 tries, sitting third on the all-time list after Chris Ashton (41) and Vincent Clerc (36).

9. **Notable Appointments:** Mathieu Bastareaud, a previous Champions Cup and Challenge Cup winner with RC Toulon, assumes the role of Team Manager under Director of Rugby, Pierre Mignoni.

10. **Upcoming Highlights:** Stade Rochelais seeks to extend their tournament-record streak of 15 consecutive wins when they face Leinster Rugby, and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set to host the 2024 Champions Cup final, marking the 15th venue to hold this prestigious match.

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: [email protected]

