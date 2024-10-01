On the banks of the River Dodder, the majestic Aviva Stadium rises above the red brick terraces of Beggars Bush that surround it. This is the birthplace of Irish rugby.

Rugby has been a part of Lansdowne Road since 1872, when Henry Dunlop and the Irish Champion Athletics Club introduced the sport. The most ancient rugby union test venue in the world held Ireland’s first international game against England in 1878.

At present, the Aviva Stadium serves as the central hub for the Irish Rugby Union, responsible for managing rugby unions in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Close to 200,000 rugby players are officially registered across the country. This figure includes individuals from community, educational, regional, and global teams at each phase.

Dublin Rugby Club

Hundreds of small clubs play rugby all over Ireland – and they all welcome new members. These teams provide opportunities for local men and women who are passionate about the game, children aiming to compete on a global level, and individuals with disabilities. If you want to become a member of a Dublin rugby team, you can locate one close to you using their useful map.

Dublin offers approximately 30 clubs participating in the Leinster Rugby Championship for selection.

You’ll notice that there’s a cluster of clubs around south Dublin. Rugby is particularly popular in this privileged area of ​​the city and is a feature of the private school system in Dublin. Each year, 20 boys’ schools compete for the Leinster Schools Cup – almost all the participants are private fee-paying schools.

Provincial Rugby

There are four provincial rugby teams on the island of Ireland – Leinster, Munster, Ulster and Connacht. They compete against each other and similarly sized teams from the UK and Europe.

Most Caps

Ten active or retired members of the Ireland national team have earned 100 or more Test caps. Ireland’s leading cap leader is Brian O’Driscoll with 133. The current player with the most caps is Cian Healy with 131, followed by Conor Murray with 118.

These figures did not include appearances for the Lions. O’Driscoll had 141 international caps, O’Gara 130, Conor Murray 127 and Sexton 124 if they were included.

Six Ulster Men named in Ireland’s Six Nation Squad

Andy Farrell and the rest of Ireland’s coaching team announced a 34-man roster for the Six Nations rugby tournament, which started in February.

Some of the prominent individuals who were included in the squad include captain Iain Henderson and several other players from the club. Others included Tom O’Toole, Jacob Stockdale, and Nick Timoney.

The captain of the team is Peter O’Mahony. Ireland faced France in February, the tournament’s first match.

O’Mahony took over for Johnny Sexton, who decided to retire from the national team. He had been the captain of the team several times.

In their home matches, Ireland took on Italy, Scotland, and Wales. They faced France in Marseille before traveling to face England at Twickenham.

In the Six Nations tournament of 2023, Ireland was able to achieve a Grand Slam after defeating France, England, Wales, and Italy. This was their fourth championship title, and their first at Dublin.

Andy Farrell stated that the Six Nations tournament provided his team with the chance to grow and develop. It was an important tournament that was known for its intense competition. He was also pleased with how his team performed throughout the previous weeks.

He expressed his gratitude for the individuals who were selected for the team.Talking about the match against France, he noted that it was difficult to face them, but his team approached it with a positive mindset.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com