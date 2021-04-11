Heineken Champions Cup Semi-Final draw at 5pm Sunday 11th, April

The draws for the semi-finals of the 2020/21 Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup will take place at Sunday 5pm today.

The draws will take place at BT Sport’s studios in London at approximately 17.00 (UK and Irish time) / 18.00 (Italian time) depending on the finish of the ASM Clermont Auvergne v Toulouse Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final.

The proceedings will be broadcast live on BT Sport and live streamed on epcrugby.com and the Challenge Cup draw will be followed immediately by the Heineken Champions Cup draw.

The following are the key principles of the draws:

The draws will be ‘open’ with no restrictions regarding league affiliation or nationality

The first club drawn in each tournament will have home venue advantage in Semi-final 1 and the second club drawn will play away in Semi-final 1

The third club drawn will have home venue advantage in Semi-final 2 and the fourth club drawn will play away in Semi-final 2

The matches will be played on the weekend of 30 April – 1/2 May

The draws will be for the semi-final matches only, and the countries and venues for this season’s finals will be decided by EPCR at a later date

The exact dates, kick-off times and TV coverage of the semi-finals will be announced as soon as possible after the draws.