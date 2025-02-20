Ireland Coach Simon Easterby Names Match Day Squad for Six Nations Clash Against Wales

Ireland Men’s Head Coach Simon Easterby has announced his squad, sponsored by Vodafone, for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations showdown against Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The highly anticipated match kicks off at 2.15pm, with Ireland looking to extend their winning streak following victories over England and Scotland in the opening rounds.

Dan Sheehan to Captain Ireland for the First Time

In a historic moment for the squad, Dan Sheehan will captain Ireland for the first time, becoming the 111th player to lead the team in a Test match. Sheehan, a standout player for Leinster, has earned the respect of his teammates and coaching staff, and his leadership qualities will be put to the test in Cardiff.

Fresh Faces in the Squad: Debuts Await Boyle, Osborne, and McCarthy

Saturday’s fixture also marks a milestone for several players, with some poised to make their international debuts. Leinster’s Jack Boyle could earn his first cap should he feature off the bench, while Jamie Osborne will make his debut appearance in the Guinness Six Nations at full-back. Gus McCarthy and Cian Prendergast, both named among the replacements, could also make their Championship debuts in green.

Ireland’s Starting XV for the Wales Match

The starting lineup sees a dynamic blend of experience and youthful energy, with Jamie Osborne joining James Lowe and the fit-again Mack Hansen in the back three. Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose will form the centre partnership, while Sam Prendergast and Jamison Gibson-Park are retained as the half-back pairing.

In the forward pack, Andrew Porter, Sheehan, and Thomas Clarkson will form the front row, with Joe McCarthy partnering Tadhg Beirne in the second row. The back row consists of Peter O’Mahony at blindside flanker, Josh van der Flier at openside, and Jack Conan completing the starting XV at number eight.

Bench Power: McCarthy, Boyle, Bealham, and Ryan Among Replacements

Ireland’s bench includes a mix of seasoned internationals and fresh talent. McCarthy, the uncapped Boyle, Finlay Bealham, James Ryan, and Cian Prendergast provide forward options, while Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, and Bundee Aki offer backline reinforcements.

Simon Easterby’s Thoughts Ahead of the Match

Speaking ahead of the match, Easterby reflected on the challenge of facing Wales in Cardiff, one of the toughest away fixtures in the Six Nations. “Playing Wales in Cardiff is one of the great tests, and we know the challenge that awaits us. With a new coaching setup in place, Wales will be re-energised and determined to impress in front of a vocal home support. The closed roof and the historic rivalry between the two nations will add to an electric atmosphere.”

Easterby also praised Sheehan’s appointment as captain, highlighting his leadership qualities. “Dan Sheehan’s selection as captain is recognition of his high standing within the squad, both on and off the pitch. I have no doubt that he will relish the opportunity to lead Ireland for the first time.”

He also congratulated Jack Boyle on his first inclusion in the Match Day Squad. “Jack has impressed for his province, Leinster, and in the national training camps over the last number of months. He is a young forward with a bright future.”

Live Broadcast Information

The match will be broadcast live on Virgin Media One and BBC One, with radio commentary available on RTÉ Radio 1.

Ireland Squad (v Wales)

• 15. Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)(5)

• 14. Mack Hansen (Corinthians/Connacht)(26)

• 13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)(65)

• 12. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster)(79)

• 11. James Lowe (Leinster)(38)

• 10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)(5)

• 9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(40)

• 1. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)(72)

• 2. Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(captain)(29)

• 3. Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)(4)

• 4. Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)(16)

• 5. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)(58)

• 6. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster)(111)

• 7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)(70)

• 8. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(48)

Replacements:

• 16. Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(2)

• 17. Jack Boyle (UCD/Leinster)*

• 18. Finlay Bealham (Corinthians/Connacht)(48)

• 19. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)(69)

• 20. Cian Prendergast (UCD/Connacht)(4)

• 21. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster)(122)

• 22. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(21)

• 23. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)(62)

• denotes uncapped

