Ireland team to play Italy Assembles

By
Tomas O
-

 459 total views,  459 views today

The Ireland team assembles this evening at Carton House having completed a two day camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre last Thursday and Friday.

 

The 14 players who were released to play with their provinces return to the squad for the Italy match week – Jack Carty, Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Ryan Baird, Cian Healy, Jordan Larmour (Leinster), Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes, Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) and Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Michael Lowry, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney, Kieran Treadwell (Ulster).

 

Leinster duo James Lowe and Jimmy O’Brien have also been added to the squad for the Italy match week.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here