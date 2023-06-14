Ireland U20s Squad Announced for World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa

Head Coach Richie Murphy has unveiled the Ireland U20s squad sponsored by PwC, as they gear up for the highly anticipated World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa. Let’s delve into the details of this exciting announcement.

Consistency in Selection from Grand Slam Success

Murphy has opted for consistency in his selection, choosing 26 out of the 30 players who featured in the U20 Six Nations and played a crucial role in Ireland’s memorable Grand Slam-winning campaign earlier this season. The squad is filled with talented young athletes ready to represent their country on the global stage.

Four New Faces Join the Ranks

Among the squad, four uncapped players will be looking to make their mark. Forwards Ronan Foxe, Max Clein, and Dan Barron, along with scrum-half Jack Oliver, have earned their spots in the travelling party and will be eager to contribute to Ireland’s success in the tournament.

Captaincy Duties Entrusted to Gus McCarthy

Leinster hooker Gus McCarthy, who led Ireland to Championship glory in March, has been named captain for the upcoming tournament. His leadership skills and experience will be vital in guiding the team towards their goals in South Africa.

Three weeks to start of the U20 Rugby World Cup. Going to be so interesting to see how Sam Prendergast performs against southern hemisphere teams. Sat, 24 June Ireland v England 12:30pm

Thurs, 29 June Ireland v Australia 10am

Tues 4 July Ireland v Fiji 12:30pm — Joe Naughton (@JoeNaConnacht) June 5, 2023

Pool B Challenges Await Ireland

Ireland has been drawn into Pool B alongside formidable opponents England, Australia, and Fiji. The team will face tough competition as they look to make their mark in the tournament. All three of their Pool matches will be held at Paarl Gymnasium in the Western Cape, setting the stage for thrilling encounters.

Excitement and Preparation for the Championship

Head Coach Richie Murphy expressed his excitement ahead of the squad’s departure for South Africa, emphasizing the team’s readiness to test themselves against the world’s best. The players have been pushing each other in intense preparation, knowing that they need to evolve and grow as a team to overcome the challenges that lie ahead.

Coaching Staff and PwC Sponsorship

Murphy also confirmed the coaching staff for the tournament, with Mark Sexton and Aaron Dundon continuing in their roles, supported by new addition Andrew Browne as Defence and Lineout Coach. Furthermore, PwC, a strategic partner committed to nurturing young talent, sponsors the Ireland U20s squad. PwC wishes the team the best of luck and believes they can build on their success from the Six Nations.

Stay Tuned for Broadcast Details and Coverage

World Rugby will announce broadcast details for the World Rugby U20 Championship soon. Fans can follow the progress of the Irish team throughout the tournament on IrishRugby.ie and Irish Rugby’s social media platforms, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of the action.

As the Ireland U20s embark on their journey to South Africa, the nation eagerly anticipates their performance in the World Rugby U20 Championship. The future of Irish rugby looks promising, and these young athletes are ready to showcase their skills on the global stage. #FutureIsGreen.

