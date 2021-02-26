Jack Regan plays for 65min as Highlanders lose to Crusaders

Joe Naughton
Offaly’s Jack Regan made his Super Rugby debut for the Highlanders in a 13-26 defeat against the Crusaders on Friday morning.

Regan had a very confident 65min before being replaced by Bryn Evans, the commentators gave his famous hurling dad (Daithi Regan) a mention and how Offaly was a powerhouse of hurling in the 90s. Regan really looks like a star of the future and he will no doubt be back in the northern hemisphere playing rugby in the coming years.

It was 14-0 lead inside the opening 20 minutes for Crusaders with tries from Codie Taylor and Bryn Hall. Lots of penalties from Crusaders and great attacking play by the Highlanders closed the gap by half-time, though, as Shannon Frizell and Connor Garden-Bachop crashed over before Mitch Hunt knocked over a penalty to make it 14-13 at the break.

Highlanders failed to score in the second half with Sevu Reece and Brodies McAlister crossing the line for the Crusaders.

In the 80min we saw our first goal line drop out after the ball was held up over the try line, the new rules have just been introduced for Super Rugby.

  • Yellow Card Scott Barrett
    80′

  • Conversion Richie Mo’unga

    74′

  • TRY!Brodie McAlister

    72′

  • TRY!Sevu Reece

    47′

  • Penalty GoalMitch Hunt

    42′
  • HT’

  • TRY!Connor Garden-Bachop

    36′

  • TRY!Shannon Frizell

    25′

  • Yellow CardEthan Blackadder

    22′

  • ConversionRichie Mo’unga

    17′

  • TRY!Bryn Hall

    15′

  • ConversionRichie Mo’unga

    13′

  • TRY!Codie Taylor

    12′
  • KO’

