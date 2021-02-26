Jack Regan plays for 65min as Highlanders lose to Crusaders

Offaly’s Jack Regan made his Super Rugby debut for the Highlanders in a 13-26 defeat against the Crusaders on Friday morning.

Regan had a very confident 65min before being replaced by Bryn Evans, the commentators gave his famous hurling dad (Daithi Regan) a mention and how Offaly was a powerhouse of hurling in the 90s. Regan really looks like a star of the future and he will no doubt be back in the northern hemisphere playing rugby in the coming years.

Super rugby commentators done their homework on Jack Regan and his Offaly connections @Offaly_GAA #rugby #gaa pic.twitter.com/HWRGO7im3h — Joe Naughton (@JosephNaughton4) February 26, 2021

It was 14-0 lead inside the opening 20 minutes for Crusaders with tries from Codie Taylor and Bryn Hall. Lots of penalties from Crusaders and great attacking play by the Highlanders closed the gap by half-time, though, as Shannon Frizell and Connor Garden-Bachop crashed over before Mitch Hunt knocked over a penalty to make it 14-13 at the break.

Highlanders failed to score in the second half with Sevu Reece and Brodies McAlister crossing the line for the Crusaders.

In the 80min we saw our first goal line drop out after the ball was held up over the try line, the new rules have just been introduced for Super Rugby.

Yellow Card Scott Barrett 80′

Conversion Richie Mo’unga 74′

TRY!Brodie McAlister 72′

TRY!Sevu Reece 47′

Penalty GoalMitch Hunt 42′

HT’

TRY!Connor Garden-Bachop 36′

TRY!Shannon Frizell 25′

Yellow CardEthan Blackadder 22′

ConversionRichie Mo’unga 17′

TRY!Bryn Hall 15′

ConversionRichie Mo’unga 13′

TRY!Codie Taylor 12′

KO’

Sevu Reece and Bryn Hall combine for an incredible score for the Crusaders! 🔥

Sign up now and watch Super Rugby Aotearoa on RugbyPass’ new viewing platform at https://t.co/5eJPahXXwC

SIGN UP HERE 🍿 https://t.co/Yc9MAn1g81 pic.twitter.com/nJWkyCc1ty — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) February 26, 2021

More to follow

LiveScores Now Available at VRscores.com