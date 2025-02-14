Match Preview: Connacht vs Cardiff Rugby – Starting teams and Prediction

BKT United Rugby Championship

Friday, 19:35 | The Sportsground

Referee: Hollie Davidson (SRU, 18th league game)

Connacht return to URC action on Friday night with a crucial home clash against Cardiff, as they look to build momentum in the race for a playoff spot. With little margin for error in the league, head coach Pete Wilkins has named a strong side, featuring an exciting midfield pairing of Hugh Gavin and Cathal Forde, who will line out together at 12 and 13 for the first time. Both former students of Coláiste Iognáid (The Jes), they bring a blend of youth, skill, and attacking threat that Connacht fans will be eager to see in action.

Wilkins has stressed the importance of hitting the ground running after the recent break, knowing that consistency is key in a tightly packed URC table. “We need to string some wins together, and if we do that starting tomorrow, we’re right back into contention for a playoff spot,” he said.

The western province’s squad depth is evident, with several big names missing out on the matchday 23. Josh Ioane starts at out-half, looking to dictate play alongside scrum-half Ben Murphy, while captain Cian Prendergast leads a powerful back row alongside Shamus Hurley-Langton and Paul Boyle. The back three of Piers O’Conor, Shayne Bolton, and Chay Mullins adds plenty of firepower out wide, while Santiago Cordero provides an electric option off the bench.

Cardiff Looking for a Statement Performance

Cardiff arrive in Galway aiming to cause an upset, having pushed Connacht close in their recent meeting at Arms Park. Head coach Matt Sherratt believes his side has made progress since that encounter and is backing them to deliver a strong performance. “We are looking forward to showing that progress in what will be a big challenge on Saturday night. If we can put as much of our game out there as possible, there is no reason why we cannot take something away from Galway.”

However, with several key players away on international duty, Cardiff will need a big shift from their squad to contain a Connacht side that looks well-equipped to dominate.

Verdict

Connacht’s depth, home advantage, and the quality of their starting XV make them heavy favourites, and they should have too much firepower for a depleted Cardiff. Expect them to obliterate the 14-point handicap and get their URC campaign back on track.

Connacht Team to Face Cardiff

(Club / School in brackets)

Backs:

15. Piers O’Conor (Heathfield and Waldron / Eastbourne College, ENG)

14. Shayne Bolton (Hoerskool Eldoraigne, SA)

13. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC / Coláiste Iognáid)

12. Cathal Forde (Corinthians RFC / Coláiste Iognáid)

11. Chay Mullins (Keynsham RFC, ENG)

10. Josh Ioane (Southern Magpies, NZ)

9. Ben Murphy (Old Wesley RFC)

Forwards:

1. Peter Dooley (Birr RFC)

2. Dave Heffernan (Ballina RFC)

3. Jack Aungier (Suttonians RFC)

4. Josh Murphy (Clontarf RFC)

5. Joe Joyce (Clifton RFC, ENG)

6. Cian Prendergast (CAPT) (Newbridge RFC)

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton (Coastal Rugby, NZ)

8. Paul Boyle (Gorey RFC)

Replacements:

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians RFC / The Bish), Jordan Duggan (Newbridge RFC), Sam Illo (Old Wesley RFC), Oisín Dowling (Lansdowne RFC), Sean Jansen (Green Island, NZ), Matthew Devine (Ballinasloe RFC / Garbally College), JJ Hanrahan (Castleisland RFC), Santiago Cordero (Club Regatas Bella Vista, ARG)

