Munster Rugby has confirmed the signing of tighthead prop Roman Salanoa from Leinster Rugby.

The 22-year-old, who made three Guinness Pro14 appearances this season for Leinster, represented the USA U20s as an 18-year-old in 2016.

Hawaiian Salanoa, who has Samoan ancestry, joined Leinster’s sub-academy in September 2017, while also playing for Old Belvedere’s U20s.

Salanoa progressed to Old Belvedere’s senior side, representing them in Division 1B of the All-Ireland League, and also featured for Leinster A in 2018.

He made his non-competitive debut for Leinster in their 47-17 friendly victory over Coventry in August 2019, when coming on as a replacement, while he made his senior competitive debut for the province in Leinster’s 54-42 win over Ulster in round 8 of the 2019-20 Guinness Pro14 last December.

Salanoa signs for Munster Rugby on a two-year contract.

Munster Rugby has also confirmed that South African Arno Botha is joining the Blue Bulls, while both Sammy Arnold and Conor Oliver are joining Connacht Rugby for the upcoming season.