New Zealand and Ireland name starting teams for 2nd test on Saturday. Start time 8:05am.

IRELAND TEAM

Mack Hansen is introduced on the right wing to play alongside James Lowe and Hugo Keenanin the backfield.

Captain Johnny Sexton will again be partnered by Jamison Gibson Park at half-back while Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose continue their centre partnership.

The pack is unchanged from the first Test in Auckland with Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong in the front row and Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan at lock. Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris are named in the backrow.

Rob Herring and Finlay Bealham who were ruled out of the first Test return to be named amongst the replacements alongside Cian Healy, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Bundee Aki.



The second Test against New Zealand will be broadcast live on SKY and RTE Radio. (8.05am IST)

IRELAND v New Zealand

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, Saturday 9th July, 2022

KO: 8.05am Irish Time

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 21 caps

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht) 4 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 43 caps

12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 58 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 13 caps

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 106 caps CAPTAIN

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 18 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 44 caps

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 8 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 58 caps

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 31 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 44 caps

6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 85 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 41 caps

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 18 caps



Replacements

16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 26 caps

17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 116 caps

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 23 caps

19. Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 6 caps

20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 28 caps

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 97 caps

22. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 33 caps

23. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 38 caps

NEW ZEALAND TEAM

The All Blacks team has been named to play Ireland at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday July 9th (Kick off 7.05 PM NZT) The match day 23 is:

George Bower (12) Codie Taylor (67) Ofa Tu’ungafasi (45) Brodie Retallick (93) Scott Barrett (49) Dalton Papalii (13) Sam Cane (78) Captain Ardie Savea (60) Aaron Smith (103) Beauden Barrett (102) Leicester Fainga’anuku (1) Quinn Tupaea (8) Rieko Ioane (48) Sevu Reece (18) Jordie Barrett (37) Samisoni Taukei’aho (10) Aidan Ross* (0) Angus Ta’avao (21) Patrick Tuipulotu (41) Pita Gus Sowakula (1) Folau Fakatava* (0) Richie Mo’unga (33) Will Jordan (13)

* Denotes All Blacks debut

Head coach Ian Foster says this full house (sold out) match in Dunedin is another massive test for the All Blacks, plus clearly an opportunity to seal this (best-of-three) Steinlager series.

“While I was delighted at how we performed and the leadership shown in the first Test match, we will need to really lift and improve in some key areas. We know the Irish will throw everything at us this week to keep the series alive.

“We’ve again had challenges this week, but we feel this team has laid a foundation to build on and is desperate to improve against a very determined Irish side.”

With Sam Whitelock and Tupou Vaa’i ruled out, Scott Barrett moves back to lock alongside Brodie Retallick.

Dalton Papalii will wear the number six jersey alongside captain Sam Cane at seven and Ardie Savea at the back of the scrum.

“The backline remains unchanged with a plan to build on existing combinations from the previous week,” Foster said.

Debutants Aidan Ross and Folau Fakatava have the chance for a first Test cap.

While this is the All Blacks eighth Test match at Forsyth Barr Stadium, it will be Ireland’s first Test match at the venue.

The All Blacks have won 40 out of 46 Test matches in Dunedin, with five losses, and one draw.

