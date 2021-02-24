Offaly’s Jack Regan starts for Highlanders

Offaly’s Jack Regan makes his first start for Highlanders this weekend, they face the Crusaders in Super Rugby, watch the game live on Rugbypass.

It’s an astonishing rise for a player let go by Leinster and Ulster. Everyone in Birr will be watching the game this weekend.

After a two-year stint with Ulster Rugby, the 23-year-old second row joined the Dunedin Sharks club, who participate in the third tier of New Zealand competition, in March 2020, e then played in last year’s Mitre-10.

Last October he secured a four-month contract for Super Rugby side Highlanders.

Commenting on the latest development on his son’s career, 1994 All-Ireland hurling medalist Daithi said: “Jack was told the tremendous news over the weekend that he will be in the starting 15 for the Highlanders in their first game of this year’s Super Rugby against the Crusaders on Friday, in Dunedin.

