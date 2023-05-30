Squad Announced for Ireland’s Rugby World Cup Warm-Up Fixtures

Ireland Head Coach Andy Farrell has revealed the 42-player Summer Training Squad for the upcoming Bank of Ireland Nations Series and Rugby World Cup 2023.

The squad includes both experienced and uncapped players who will assemble at the IRFU High Performance Centre on 18th June for the initial phase of pre-season training.

Training and Preparation Schedule

The Ireland squad will undergo training in Dublin throughout June and July in preparation for the Bank of Ireland Nations Series. The series includes home matches against Italy and England at Aviva Stadium, as well as a fixture against Samoa at Stade Jean-Dauger in Bayonne. The training camp aims to fine-tune Ireland’s preparations for the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

Uncapped Players and Squad Selection

Andy Farrell has included four uncapped players in the Summer Training Squad. Ulster hooker Tom Stewart, who was part of the extended Ireland squad during the Guinness Six Nations, has been called up. Additionally, Leinster backs Ciaran Frawley and Jamie Osborne, along with Munster winger Calvin Nash, have been rewarded for their impressive performances for their respective provinces.

Andy Farrell’s Comments

Commenting on the squad announcement, Coach Andy Farrell expressed his excitement for the training squad and the upcoming preparations for the Rugby World Cup. He emphasized the tough selection process due to the high-quality players in contention for a spot in the squad. Farrell looks forward to a competitive training camp to improve their game from the previous season and build momentum for the Bank of Ireland Nations Series and beyond.

Warm-Weather Training Camp and Final Squad Selection

Apart from the Bank of Ireland Nations Series matches, the Ireland squad will travel to Portugal for a warm-weather training camp in August. This camp will provide an opportunity for further preparations before Andy Farrell’s final 33-player squad for the Rugby World Cup is announced in late August.

Rugby World Cup Warm Up Fixtures

Ireland’s Rugby World Cup campaign begins with a match against Romania in Bordeaux on 9th September. They will also face Tonga in Nantes on 16th September, followed by matches against South Africa and Scotland at the Stade de France in Paris on 23rd September and 7th October, respectively. These Pool B fixtures will be crucial for Ireland as they strive to advance in the tournament.

