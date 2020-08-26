Ulster Rugby identified “a number of Covid-19 cases” within its Academy squad

Ulster Rugby has this evening confirmed that it is assisting a group of Academy players after a number of COVID-19 cases were identified within the Academy squad.

Upon identifying the cases, Ulster Rugby states it immediately stood down all training of both the Academy and Senior squads and sought to identify any potential close contacts. All individuals potentially exposed to the virus have already commenced self-isolating.

Ulster Rugby Medical Director, Michael Webb, said: “Following confirmation of multiple Academy players testing positive for COVID-19, we are closely following public health advice in line with the IRFU’s Return to Play protocols. As a result, we have taken a number of precautionary measures as we await the results of further testing. We are supporting the individuals involved and all will continue to be medically monitored.

“Our top priority is to ensure the health and safety of our players and staff, and we will continue to work closely with both the IRFU and PHA as we look to make a safe and measured return to rugby.”

It has also been confirmed that one senior squad member has been identified as a potential contact and has already starting self-isolating.

PCR testing, part of the IRFU’s Return to Play protocols, took place with the Senior squad on Wednesday, with results due to be released tomorrow in line with existing processes in place from previous testing rounds.

Ulster were due to play Leinster at the Aviva Stadium this weekend.

