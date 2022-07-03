Video Highlights from 1st Test – New Zealand easily beat Ireland

2,358 total views, 2,358 views today

Video Highlights from 1st Test of the summer tour, plus Andy Farrell’s post match press conference.

Unfortunately New Zealand easily beat Ireland on a final score 42-19.

Ireland started brightly and took the lead through an excellent Keith Earls try, but the home side hit back hard to lead 28-5 at half-time.

Despite Andy Farrell’s men scoring again at the start and end of the second half through Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki, it was not enough as the All Blacks prevailed.

