Video Highlights – Irish lose to France in the 2021 Six Nations

Watch match highlights of Ireland v France in the second round of the Guinness Six Nations 2021.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell had ‘mixed emotions’ in the wake of his side’s 15-13 Guinness Six Nations defeat to France at the Aviva Stadium.

Despite Leinster duo Ronan Kelleher and Ross Byrne contributing five points apiece from the bench, Farrell’s men suffered a narrow loss at the hands of the in-form les Bleus.

While acknowledging the endeavour of his charges, he was nonetheless frustrated to still be searching for a first win in this year’s Championship.

“Unbelievably proud of their efforts, there’s a lot of lads that are hurting in there, mentally and physically, by the obvious work-rate, work ethic, putting their bodies on the line for the country, etc.,” insisted Farrell, speaking at the post-match press conference.

“At the same time, Test matches are there to be won, especially at home. We rue a few decisions that we made and chances along that way.

“Even though a couple of days ago people were writing us off, we never wrote ourselves off. The game was there to be won and it was a hard-fought contest, but it’s one that slipped away from us in the end.”



Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Keith Earls, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 11 James Lowe, 10 Billy Burns, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 8 CJ Stander, 7 Josh van der Flier, 6 Rhys Ruddock, 5 Iain Henderson (c), 4 Tadhg Beirne, 3 Andrew Porter, 2 Rob Herring, 1 Cian Healy Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Ed Byrne, 18 Tadhg Furlong, 19 Ultan Dillane, 20 Will Connors, 21 Craig Casey, 22 Ross Byrne, 23 Jordan Larmour