Video – Pete Wilkins talks about his 3 year contract with Connacht.

Following a thorough recruitment process, Pete Wilkins signed a 3 -year deal and will lead a new coaching team which will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

As expected Pete Wilkins has signed a three-year deal and will assume overall responsibility for the Professional team from next season. Let’s hope we see John Muldoon announced as part of his back room team in the coming weeks. #rugby #connacht — Joe Naughton (@JoeNaConnacht) February 21, 2023

He first joined Connacht in 2017, arriving as Defence Coach in a role which he would fulfil for four seasons. In the summer of 2021 he was promoted to the role of Senior Coach with primary responsibility for attack. Following Andy Friend’s move to Director of Rugby in 2022, he became Head Coach, assuming greater responsibility for more of the on-pitch elements of the rugby programme.

He was also invited to join the Irish coaching team for the tour of New Zealand last summer, culminating in the historic series win.



Willie Ruane, CEO of Connacht Rugby said: “Following a thorough process run in conjunction with the IRFU, Pete emerged as the successful candidate to lead our Professional rugby setup over the next three years. He is an excellent coach with extensive knowledge of the club and wider province and understands the needs of our squad and our system to help drive the success we are all striving for. He has demonstrated considerable growth as a coach and as a leader throughout his time here at Connacht and we believe he is the right person to now take the group forward.”

Pete sat down with the media team at Connacht to speak in-depth about his upcoming announcement as Head Coach, his vision for the new role, and his personal experience over the last six years living in the Province. You can watch it by clicking the button below.



An announcement on the make-up of next season’s coaching team will be made over the coming weeks.

