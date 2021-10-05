3 total views, 3 views today

Samoan Prop Tietie Tuimauga joins Connacht

Connacht have added to their recruitment for 2021/22 with the signing of loosehead prop Tietie Tuimauga.

The 28-year-old Samoan has recently made the move from former New Zealand side Manawatu, earning two international caps with the Samoan National Team during the summer, featuring against Tonga and the Maori All Blacks.

Connacht have been looking to bring in an extra loosehead prop this season, with Denis Buckley likely to be sidelined until the new year and is continuing his rehabilitation from a long term knee injury at the end of last year.

Tuimauga will link up with the squad in the coming weeks with a view to being available for selection later in 2021.

🟢 𝙒𝙀𝙇𝘾𝙊𝙈𝙀 𝙏𝙄𝙀𝙏𝙄𝙀 🟢 Samoan international prop Tietie Tuimauga has joined Connacht Rugby 💪 Full story: https://t.co/WGIe2OQlg3 pic.twitter.com/qV9NGHUZ4n — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) October 5, 2021

Commenting on the signing, Head Coach Andy Friend said:



“It’s no secret we’ve been exploring further options at loosehead following Denis Buckley’s long-term injury, so we are really pleased to welcome Tietie to Connacht. We now have strong cover across all of our front row, which is a good place to be, and with Tietie’s experience, he’ll offer us something different.



We now have a Pro squad of 44 plus a number of integrated Academy players, so I’m really pleased with the group we have assembled. Our sole focus now is on building on last week’s win when we face the Dragons on Saturday.”

After their opening URC defeat to Cardiff, the Westerners came out 34-7 victors with a bonus-point win against the Bulls last week.

Andy Friend’s side will face-off against the Dragons at the Sportsground this coming Saturday, before the interprovincial block of the season.

Connacht will first travel to Thomond Park to face Munster, before taking on Ulster at the Aviva Stadium on October 23rd, in what is set to become the first major sporting event in Ireland without a Covid-19 restricted capacity.

