The shortlists have been announced for the Energia All-Ireland League awards. The awards themselves will be broadcast virtually on Energia’s Facebook and Youtube channels on Friday the 8th of May.

Rugby fans across the island will be in for a full line-up of special guests including Irish Rugby Players Peter O’Mahony, Keith Earls, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour and Irish Rugby Coaches Andy Farrell and Adam Griggs all presenting awards on the night. The event will be hosted by comedian Mario Rosenstock who will surely be banging out some of his favourite rugby impersonations.

The nominations for the AIL men’s player of the year shows a list of five, these include Cork Con’s Brian Hayes, Miah Cronin of Highfield, Brad Roberts of Rainey Old Boys, Killian Marmion of Greystones and Paul O’Loughlin of Skerries rugby club. In the women’s category three players are up for the award. Blackrock’s Hannah O’Connor, Chloe Pearse of UL Bohemians and Steph Carroll of Railway Union.

There are five players up for the award for men’s try of the year. These are Conor O’Brien of Nenagh, Peter Cashell of Dungannon rugby club, Jack Crowley of Cork Con, Kelvin Brown of Galwegians and Scott Finlay of Malone RFC. In the women’s equivalent four players are up for the award. These include, Nichola Fryday of Old Belvedere, Alana McInerney of UL Bohemians, Stephanie Nunan of UL Bohemians, and Jenni Burke of Blackrock College.

In addition to these awards, the shortlists for other categories in the All-Ireland league have been announced the rising star of each division will be announced, women’s coach of the year, mens’ coach of the year, club scene award and the Energia Positive Energy award.

The award ceremony will take place at 8pm on Friday on the Youtube and Facebook platforms of Energia.

Energia AIL Award Shortlists include:

Energia AIL Men’s player of the year

• Division 1A: Brian Hayes, Cork Constitution

• Div 1B: Miah Cronin, Highfield

• Div 2A: Brad Roberts, Rainey OB

• Division 2B: Killian Marmion, Greystones

• Div 2C: Paul O’Loghlen, Skerries

Energia AIL Women’s player of the year

• Hannah O’Connor – Blackrock College

• Chloe Pearse – UL Bohemian

• Steph Carroll – Railway Union

Energia AIL Men’s Try of the Year award

• Conor O’Brien – Nenagh Ormond RFC

• Peter Cashel – Dungannon RFC

• Jack Crowley – Cork Constitution FC

• Kelvin Brown – Shannon RFC

• Scott Finlay – Malone RFC

Energia AIL Women’s Try of the Year award

• Nichola Fryday – Old Belvedere RFC

• Alana McInerney – UL Bohemian RFC

• Stephanie Nunan – UL Bohemian RFC

• Jenni Burke – Blackrock College