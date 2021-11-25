Tadhg Furlong signs new three-year contract with IRFU

5 total views, 5 views today

Leinster and Ireland star Tadhg Furlong has signed a new three-year contract that will see him in green until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Furlong recently reached the halfway mark to becoming an Irish centurion when he picked up his 50th cap for the national side against Japan, and now currently sits on 52 after starting in the wins over New Zealand and Argentina.

The Wexford native made his debut for Ireland in a Rugby World Cup 2015 warm-up fixture against Wales at the Aviva Stadium and has been involved with the side since, making six appearances at two World Cups for the boys in green.

The tighthead started all three Tests for the British and Irish Lions against the Springboks during the summer and has started the last six consecutive Lions tests across the two tours of New Zealand (2017) and South Africa (2021).

In blue, Furlong has already crossed into three-digit territory and sits on 116 appearances for Leinster.

He has won one Six Nations title with Ireland as well as a Triple Crown from the Grand Slam year of 2018.

Furlong has won five trophies with Leinster – four Pro 14 titles, all won in succession, and one European Rugby Champions Cup, which he also won in 2018.

David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director, commented: “Tadhg has again illustrated his pedigree as one of the best tightheads in world rugby.

“His performances for Ireland and the British and Irish Lions in the past year have been top drawer and we are delighted that he has extended his contract to the end of the 2024/25 season.”

Tadhg Furlong commented: “November was a really positive block for the Ireland squad and it was great to have supporters back in the stadium.

“Ireland and Leinster have started the season well and both squads will be aiming for silverware again this season.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com