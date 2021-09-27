Ulster 9 Cooney To Have MRI After Injury vs Glasgow

1 total views, 1 views today

Ulster scrum-half John Cooney will undergo an MRI scan after picking up a hamstring injury against Glasgow Warrior in the sides’ opening match of the 2021-22 season.

Cooney lasted just half an hour on Friday night before being forced off through injury as his side got off to a winning start in the inaugural United Rugby Championship season.

The scan will determine the severity of the issue that the 31-year-old Dubliner has.

Ireland U20 star Nathan Doak came on in place of the Ireland international and took on Cooney’s kicking duties for the rest of the match.

Doak scored 11 points in 50 minutes as he impressed in his impromptu appearance.

Cormac Izuchukwu and Luke Marshall remain out with knee injuries while Robert Baloucoune recovers from a groin injury.

Captain Iain Henderson is sidelined with a thumb injury while former Leinster prop Jack McGrath is working his way to full fitness after a hip injury.

Kieran Treadwell is also among those recovering at Ravenhill after picking up a shoulder injury while key figures Jordi Murphy and Ian Madigan are also yet to return.

Ulster ran out 35-29 winners in front of fans at the Kingspan against head coach Dan McFarland’s former employers.

The nine-try thriller saw Ulster take a commanding second-half lead and survive a late push for a comeback from the visitors.

15,000 fans saw the home side register their first win of the season after quickfire tries from Marty Moore and Nick Timoney saw them create a gap between themselves and Glasgow.

However, the first half of the match was close and the Scots went into their changing room after 40 minutes as the side with the advantage.

They had four debutants in their side but looked the more cohesive team as Ulster failed to pull themselves together.

A penalty try and a score from starting hooker Brad Roberts was not enough and the introduction of Rob Herring in Roberts’ place spurred the side on in the second half.

Moore and Timoney’s tries came quick and the game looked to be over but Glasgow fought their way back into it via a penalty try of their own and Jamie Dobie’s finish.

The final moments of the game were spent in the Ulster 22 but the Irish province held on to seal a bonus-point victory in the opening game of the season.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com