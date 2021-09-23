Ulster Name Team To Face Glasgow Warriors In URC Opener

4 total views, 4 views today
The Ulster Rugby coaching team has selected their side to face Glasgow Warriors in the opening round of the inaugural United Rugby Championship season at the Kingspan Stadium.
10 players were unavailable to be selected for the game, including Kieran Treadwell and Jordi Murphy.
Ethan McIlroy has been named at full-back in a backline otherwise filled with Ireland internationals.
McIlroy starts with Jacob Stockdale and Robert Baloucoune on the left and right wings, the latter playing his first competitive match since his Ireland debut.
James Hume and Stuart McCloskey will make up the centre pairing, and John Cooney and Billy Burns are the starting half-backs for this game.
Brad Roberts will make his first competitive start at hooker, with Andrew Warwick and Marty Moore packing down either side of him in the front row.
Sam Carter will captain the Ulster men for the game and is partnered in the second row with Alan O’Connor.
In the back row, Greg Jones is named at blindside flanker, with Sean Reidy at openside and Nick Timoney at Number Eight.
Rob Herring, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Mick Kearney and Matty Rea are named as the forward replacements, and Nathan Doak, Mike Lowry and Will Addison will provide the backline cover.
Doak will be looking to improve upon the form he showcased at the U20 Six Nations Championship in Cardiff earlier this year.
Ulster Squad v Glasgow Warriors
(15-9) Ethan McIlroy, Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Billy Burns, John Cooney;
(1-8) Andrew Warwick, Brad Roberts, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Sam Carter (Capt.), Greg Jones, Sean Reidy, Nick Timoney.
Replacements: Rob Herring, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Mick Kearney, Matty Rea, Nathan Doak, Mike Lowry, Will Addison.
Unavailable for selection
Jack McGrath, Gareth Milasinovich, Iain Henderson, Kieran Treadwell, Cormac Izuchukwu, Jordi Murphy, Ian Madigan, Luke Marshall, Rob Lyttle, Aaron Sexton.