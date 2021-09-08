Ulster Team To Face Saracens Announced

3 total views, 3 views today
The Ulster Senior Men’s team has been named for Thursday’s pre-season clash with Saracens at Honourable Artillery Company RFC in London.
The game will see the return of several of Ulster’s international stars to the starting lineup after their involvement in the Vodafone Summer Series.
Michael Lowry, who trained with Andy Farrell’s side, returns to the starting lineup in the number 15 shirt.
Robert Baloucoune returns to the right wing and the pair are complemented by Craig Gilroy on the left.
James Hume earns a midfield selection alongside Stewart Moore while John Cooney and Billy Burns don the nine and 10 shirts respectively.
Andrew Warwick and Brad Roberts, two try-scorers from last week’s heavy defeat to Saracens in Belfast, have been given the nod at loosehead prop and hooker and Marty Moore will round off the front row at tighthead prop.
Veteran second row Alan O’Connor will don the captain’s armband in the second row and will be paired with new signing Mick Kearney.
Greg Jones will move to blindside flanker to allow Sean Reidy to start the game on the openside.
Ulster’s number eight for Thursday evening will be Nick Timoney, one of the internationals returning to the side.
Replacements on the bench include Ian Madigan and some Ireland U20 stars such as Ben Moxham and Harry Sheridan.
The match will be available to watch live on the Saracens website – kick-off is scheduled for 5 pm.
Ulster Lineup v Saracens
(15-9) Michael Lowry, Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Craig Gilroy, Billy Burns, John Cooney;
(1-8) Andrew Warwick, Brad Roberts, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor (Capt.), Mick Kearney, Greg Jones, Sean Reidy, Nick Timoney.
Replacements: John Andrew, Callum Reid, Tom O’Toole, Sam Carter, Matty Rea, David Shanahan, Ethan McIlroy, Ben Moxham, Ross Kane, Marcus Rea, David McCann, Harry Sheridan, Ian Madigan, Angus Curtis, Ben Carson.