Ulster U18 Schools Squad Named For IQ Rugby Clash

By
James Roulston Mooney
-
Ulster Rugby

The Ulster U18 Schools’ coaching team has named their side to face IQ Rugby this afternoon, in preparation for the upcoming 2021 Age-Grade Inter-Pro Series.

IQ Rugby was established by the IRFU in 2017, to formally identify and develop Irish Qualified athletes from outside of Ireland.

Irish international Kieran Marmion is one of the players to have come through this system in the past.

The Inter-Pros will be making a welcome return after a year’s absence due to COVID-19, and fixtures for the series will be published in due course.

The game will take place on Wednesday, August 18, 2:30 pm at Queen’s University Belfast playing fields.

Ulster U18 Schools’ team to play IQ Rugby

(15-9) Conor Drain (Ballymena Academy), Matthew Booth (Campbell College), Ryan Stewart (RBAI), Rory Ellerby (RBAI), Lukas Kenny (Campbell College), Tristan Ferguson (Cambridge House), Jonny McCracken (Campbell College);

(1-8) Ethan Fitzsimmons (Down High School), Zac Solomon (Campbell College), Nathan Ogborne (Coleraine Grammar School), Andrew Chesney (Ballymena Academy), Patrick Fullarton-Healey (Methodist College), James Anderson (Royal School Armagh), Josh Stevens (Methodist College), Flynn Longstaff (Campbell College).

Replacements: Jack Boal (Campbell College), Jake Bowden (Methodist College), Cameron Hillis (Campbell College), Callum Simms (RBAI), Ben King (Ballymena Academy), Ben McFarlane (Methodist College), Tom Crowther (Campbell College), Alex McBurney (Ballymena Academy), Josh Hanna (Wallace High School), Chris Massey (Campbell College).

