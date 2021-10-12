Women’s Lions feasibility study group announced

1 total views, 1 views today

The British & Irish Lions has announced the formation of a Women’s Lions feasibility steering group that is tasked with looking into the feasibility of establishing a Women’s Lions team which may lead to the formation of one.

The 13-person group will be chaired by British & Irish Lion, Ieuan Evans, and is made up of experienced administrators from across professional rugby, business executives, as well as former international standard athletes from the world of sport.

IRFU Director of Sevens and Women’s rugby Anthony Eddy and former Munster and Ireland star Niamh Briggs are part of the group.

The study is being funded by Lions Global Partner, Royal London, who are also the inaugural ‘Principal Partner’ of the Women’s Lions programme.

The full 13-person group can be seen below.

Ieuan Evans MBE (Chair) – British & Irish Lion and The British & Irish Lions board member

Ben Calveley – managing director, The British & Irish Lions

Susie Logan – group chief marketing Officer, Royal London

Joanna Manning-Cooper – group director of corporate affairs, Sky

Max Taylor – consumer director, Vodafone

Simon Rowe – head of global sports marketing, Canterbury

Sue Day MBE – chief operating & financial officer, RFU and RFU Board, Rugby Football Union

Anthony Eddy – director of Sevens and women’s rugby, Irish Rugby Football Union

Gemma Fay – head of girls & women’s strategy, Scottish Rugby

Hannah John – women’s high-performance lead (acting), Welsh Rugby Union

Nicky Ponsford – women’s high-performance manager, World Rugby

Shaunagh Brown – senior player, Harlequins Women and England

Niamh Briggs – senior player, Munster and Ireland, club coach and Garda Síochána (Police) Officer

The study will be undertaken by a specialist consulting firm which will be appointed by the steering group.

“We are excited to have put together such a stellar list of individuals who I know will add value to this project,” said Calveley.

“I believe a Women’s Lions team is a huge opportunity, but there are a number of challenges to consider when looking to create a successful women’s set-up. Financial viability, suitable opposition and appropriate scheduling in the women’s rugby calendar will all need rigorous analysis, research and careful consideration.

“We are very grateful to be working with a purpose-driven organisation like Royal London on this initiative. Our broader commercial family – including Sky, Vodafone and Canterbury – have also committed to provide their expertise and play an active role in the feasibility analysis.”

Ieuan Evans, added: “Women’s rugby is experiencing unprecedented growth around the world with participation levels continuing to increase every year.

“A Women’s Lions team is a big opportunity for the women’s game, and I am looking forward to working with the Steering Group to assess its viability.”

Commenting on the announcement Logan said: “We are committed to levelling the playing field in sport and we’re delighted to be supporting this important study to understand if the creation of a British & Irish Lions team for women will be possible.

“We want to support a society that is inclusive and benefits everyone, and this partnership with the Lions is a great opportunity to grow women’s rugby.”

