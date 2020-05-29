Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

World Rugby have rejected a proposal for an invitational tournament to be held in England and Ireland next year to ease the financial burden Covid 19 has put on rugby nations across the world.

A plan which was drawn up by former rugby union chief executive, Francis Baron, included a 16 team invitational tournament. This was to be held in England and Ireland next June and July using the 2015 rugby World Cup as a template. However, this proposal was rejected by World Rugby. In a statement they said, “World Rugby does not intend to pursue such a proposal.”

The governing body said that all stakeholders are in talks regarding the covid 19 pandemic and international rugby optimisation. It said, “All stakeholders continue to progress productive discussions regarding the immediate global Covid-19 financial relief strategy and international rugby calendar optimisation, both of which will further the success of Rugby World Cup 2023 in France.”

In other rugby news former Connacht coach Pat Lam has said “Wales can be the best team rugby team in world”. The current Bristol Bears director of rugby speaking to the Scrum V podcast on BBC said, “Wales should have a genuine goal of being number one in the world,”. He continued, “I think Wayne Pivac and the style he wants to do – he’s got to make sure he’s got the right staff and stuff, but he eventually could send Wales into another level given the right time.”

Lam also said he would love to take charge of the Wales national side at some point. He said,”I say the same with the Welsh. With Jonathan Thomas I am always talking about it – I am just amazed at the ability of Welsh rugby players. “I am not advertising or trying to get a job or anything, but I would love to coach the Welsh rugby team.”