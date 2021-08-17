Ampadu and Sarr on the way out the door at Chelsea

8 total views, 8 views today

Reports have emerged that Newcastle United are looking to sign two of Chelsea neglected young defenders, Malang Sarr and Ethan Ampadu

Chelsea are reaching for the stars this season, signing Romelu Lukaku in hopes of getting Premier League silverware and holding onto their Champions League success. To grasp these lofty heights they must lose some dead weight.

Two players that have never featured in a game under Thomas Tuchel and are a part of the Blues’ famed loaning system are Sarr and Ampadu.

Both players spent last year on uninspiring loans at Porto and Sheffield United respectively. Now with Chelsea’s current list of defenders, it seems less likely than ever that these two will get some game time.

We signed Malang Sarr despite knowing he's not good enough for the first team. This was a favour to his agent. In return, his agent convinced Lukaku (also his client) to move here. pic.twitter.com/ND4LYDGjgj — ExpectedChelsea (@ExpectedChelsea) August 11, 2021

Luckily for them, the latest reports claim that Newcastle United are looking for diamonds in Chelsea’s rough. Steve Bruce is looking for young defenders to spruce up his aging defense.

Both players have shown some promising attributes in recent years that would warrant a move to another Premier League club.

The defenders have had tough seasons with Ampadu being relegated with a poor Sheffield United team before being red-carded in his final game of Euro 2020 for Wales.

The French center-back Sarr spent much of last year coming off the bench for Portuguese side Porto. Things got so low for Sarr that he even spent time training with their ‘B’ team.

Despite these terrible spells, Ampadu has played well for teams like RB Leipzig and Crystal Palace while Sarr has shown his quality in the French league.

Newcastle United are not a team rolling in cash at the moment so it is likely that these two may be loaned again. Bruce will need to speed up his decision-making with only two weeks left in the transfer window.

Due to Premier League rules, two players cannot be loaned from one club to another so Newcastle will have to decide to buy one or choose their favourite for a loan.

Both Ethan Ampadu and Tino Anjorin have not been included in Chelsea’s Super Cup squad despite being in the initial list a couple days prior. Could both players head out on loan for the upcoming season? pic.twitter.com/NSgYSwFDQI — Chelsea Loan Army (@CFCLoanArmy_) August 10, 2021

