Who is Ireland’s new football coach Heimir Hallgrímsson

New Head Coach for Republic of Ireland Senior Men’s National Team: Heimir Hallgrímsson

– **Heimir Hallgrímsson** named as Head Coach for Republic of Ireland Senior Men’s National Team

– Former Iceland and Jamaica manager to lead team in UEFA Nations League & FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns

– Official unveiling at Aviva Stadium press conference tomorrow (11.07.24)

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has announced the appointment of Heimir Hallgrímsson as the new Head Coach of the Senior Men’s National Team. Hallgrímsson, previously head coach for Iceland and Jamaica, will lead Ireland in the UEFA Nations League and FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns.

Hallgrímsson’s First Competitive Fixture

Hallgrímsson will take charge of his first competitive fixture this September when Ireland faces England in the UEFA Nations League.

Official Unveiling

The new Head Coach will be officially unveiled at a press conference at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow (11.07.24).

Hallgrímsson’s Extensive Experience

Heimir Hallgrímsson was identified as the FAI’s top candidate earlier this year due to his extensive experience and alignment with the Association’s search criteria, including:

– Previous international Head Coach experience

– Proven track record of improving FIFA world rankings

– Successful qualification and competition at major tournaments

– Expertise in youth development and progression

Notable Achievements

Iceland National Team-

**Assistant Manager to Lars Lagerback (2011-2013)**

– **Joint Head Coach with Lagerback (2013-2016)**

– **Sole Head Coach (2016-2018)**

– Led Iceland to the quarter-finals of UEFA EURO 2016, eliminating England in the last 16

– Qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup

– Reached the qualification playoff for the 2014 FIFA World Cup

– Achieved Iceland’s highest ever FIFA ranking of 18th

Jamaica National Team

– **Head Coach (2022-2024)**

– Led Jamaica to qualification for Conmebol Copa America 2024

– Improved FIFA world ranking from 64th to 53rd

– Resigned following the conclusion of the Copa America 2024 campaign

Al-Arabi Club

– **Head Coach (2018-2021)**

– Gained club experience in the Qatar Stars League

Comments from Heimir Hallgrímsson

Heimir Hallgrímsson expressed his enthusiasm about his new role:

> “It is an honor to be appointed Head Coach of the Ireland Senior Men’s National Team. Ireland is a proud footballing nation with talented players and memorable international tournament moments. We have a young and exciting team with genuine potential. I look forward to working closely with the players to help improve performances and results, ensuring we qualify and compete at major tournaments regularly. I am also eager to get to know the people of Ireland and the wonderful fans of Irish football. It is my responsibility to prepare and develop our team to deliver results on the pitch and make our supporters proud.”

FAI Director of Football Marc Canham’s Statement

FAI Director of Football, Marc Canham, commented on the appointment:

> “We are thrilled to announce Heimir as our new Head Coach. Heimir’s international experience with Iceland and Jamaica, along with his track record of qualifying for major tournaments and improving FIFA rankings, made him our number one candidate. It was crucial for us to recruit a Head Coach interested in the overall development of football in Ireland, as outlined in the FAI’s football pathways plan. Heimir is passionate about the development of our underage international teams. I also want to thank John O’Shea and his staff for their excellent work in guiding the team through recent friendlies, creating a brilliant environment for the players, and achieving positive results on the pitch.”

This announcement emphasizes Heimir Hallgrímsson’s extensive experience and qualifications, highlighting his previous successes and his future goals for the Republic of Ireland Senior Men’s National Team.

