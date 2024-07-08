HomeOther SportsOlympic GamesIrish riders named for showjumping, eventing, and dressage at Olympics
Irish riders named for showjumping, eventing, and dressage at Olympics

By JoeNa Connacht
Irish Equestrian Team Announced for Paris 2024 Olympics

The Olympic Federation of Ireland has officially named the equestrian athletes who will represent Ireland at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Competing in showjumping, eventing, and dressage, these riders will showcase their skills at the historic Versailles Palace grounds.

Eventing Team Schedule

The eventing team, featuring Austin O’Connor, Sarah Ennis, and Susie Berry with alternate Aoife Clark, will commence their competitions with dressage on July 27, followed by cross country on July 28, and concluding with jumping on July 29.

Individual Dressage

Abigail Lyle will represent Ireland in individual dressage, with her events scheduled for July 30-31.

Showjumping Team

The showjumping team, composed of Shane Sweetnam, Daniel Coyle, and Cian O’Connor, with Bertram Allen as the alternate, will compete from August 1-6. This team has achieved significant success this year, notably winning the prestigious five-star Aachen Nations Cup.

Quotes from Team Members

“I’m delighted to have been selected as part of Team Ireland for the upcoming Paris Olympics. It’s a huge honor to be heading into my fourth Olympic Games,” said Olympic medallist Cian O’Connor.

“The Irish showjumping team is currently on a wave of success, and our recent win at the Aachen Nations Cup event in Germany has boosted our confidence. We hope to carry this momentum to Paris,” he added.

Comments from Officials

Gavin Noble, Chef de Mission for Paris 2024, stated, “The equestrian events, set against the backdrop of Versailles Palace, will be among the most spectacular at Paris 2024. We are excited to support our talented teams.”

Bernard Jackman, Performance Director with Horse Sport Ireland, said, “It’s an honor to gather the entire equestrian team for the official launch before the Olympics. There’s a great deal of expectation and excitement, and we’re counting down the days to perform and add to Team Ireland’s medal count.”

Team Ireland Equestrian Team

Showjumping

  • Shane Sweetnam (Dunmanway, Co. Cork) – Riding James Kann Cruz
  • Daniel Coyle (Ardmore, Co. Derry) – Riding Legacy
  • Cian O’Connor (Karlswood, Co. Meath) – Riding Maurice
  • Bertram Allen (alternate) (Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford) – Riding Pacino Amiro

Eventing

  • Austin O’Connor (Mallow, Co. Cork) – Riding Colorado Blue
  • Sarah Ennis (Howth, Co. Dublin) – Riding Action Lady M
  • Susie Berry (Dromore, Co. Down) – Riding Wellfields Lincoln
  • Aoife Clark (alternate) (Kildare) – Riding Sportsfield Freelance

Dressage

  • Abigail Lyle (Bangor, Co. Down) – Riding Giraldo
This announcement brings the official number of athletes representing Team Ireland at Paris 2024 to ninety-nine. More team announcements will follow in the coming weeks, with the final team announcement scheduled for the second week of July. The Olympic Games in Paris will run from July 24 to August 11, 2024, with the Opening Ceremony on July 26.

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Ireland 7s at Olympics – Squad, Fixtures, Kick Off Times
