Ireland 7s at Olympics – Squad, Fixtures, Kick Off Times

Ireland’s Journey in Pool A at the 2024 Paris Olympics

The Paris 2024 Olympic rugby sevens match schedule has been unveiled by World Rugby and Paris 2024 today, with just 16 days to go until the sport has the honor of kicking off the Games on 24 July, two days ahead of the Opening Ceremony.

Ireland’s Challenging Pool A Opponents

Ireland finds itself in Pool A for the 2024 Paris Olympics, sharing the group with formidable opponents: New Zealand, South Africa, and Japan. This group promises thrilling encounters, as each team brings its unique strengths and tactics to the fore.

Key Matches for Ireland

Ireland vs. South Africa : Ireland’s campaign kicks off on 24 July at 17:30 CET with a challenging match against South Africa. This match is crucial as both teams aim to set a strong tone for the tournament.

: Ireland’s campaign kicks off on 24 July at 17:30 CET with a challenging match against South Africa. This match is crucial as both teams aim to set a strong tone for the tournament. Ireland vs. Japan : Following this, Ireland faces Japan at 21:00 CET on the same day, a match where the Irish team will hope to leverage their experience and agility.

: Following this, Ireland faces Japan at 21:00 CET on the same day, a match where the Irish team will hope to leverage their experience and agility. Ireland vs. New Zealand: The third encounter for Ireland in Pool A is against rugby sevens giants New Zealand at 16:30 CET on 25 July. This match will be a true test of Ireland’s skills and strategies, as New Zealand is known for its dominant performances in the sport.

Exciting Fixtures and Anticipation

The Stade de France will witness a series of electrifying matches. The opening clash between Australia and Samoa at 15:30 CET on 24 July will set the stage for an action-packed day. Hosts France, inspired by global superstar Antoine Dupont, will face the USA at 16:30 CET, followed by double Olympic champions Fiji taking on debutants Uruguay at 17:00 CET.

As the tournament progresses, fans can look forward to key match-ups in Pool A, including New Zealand versus South Africa at 21:30 CET on 24 July. These matches are not just crucial for group standings but are also expected to showcase high-quality rugby sevens action.

Ireland’s Preparation and Squad

Team Ireland has officially ratified the selection of the Ireland Men’s and Women’s Sevens squads to compete at this summer’s Olympic Games. Head Coaches James Topping and Allan Temple-Jones have named their 12-player squads, marking another landmark moment for the Ireland Sevens programme.

Ireland Men’s Squad Highlights

Harry McNulty will captain Ireland Men, aiming to build on their impressive HSBC SVNS Series season where they finished second overall. McNulty, along with Terry Kennedy, Jordan Conroy, Hugo Lennox, Jack Kelly, Gavin Mullin, and Mark Roche, are set to represent Ireland for the second consecutive Games, having competed in Tokyo.

The team also includes new additions like Hugo Keenan and Andrew Smith, who have been re-integrated into the squad recently. Niall Comerford, Chay Mullins, and Zac Ward are also set for their Olympic bows, having been integral members of the squad during the SVNS Series campaign.

Looking Forward to Paris 2024

As Ireland continues its preparations, the focus remains on being in the best shape mentally and physically for the Games. The team will continue training at the IRFU High Performance Centre before a 10-day training camp in Tours.

Ireland’s participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics represents a significant moment for the nation’s rugby sevens programme, showcasing the talent and hard work of the players and staff. As the Games approach, fans and supporters eagerly await the thrilling performances and potential triumphs that lie ahead.

