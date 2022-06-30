Arsenal Football Show Is an Amazon Prime Must-See

2,024 total views, 2,024 views today

Most Arsenal football fans have already heard about the Amazon Prime television series All or Nothing: Arsenal. On Tuesday, Amazon launched a trailer for the final few episodes of the show, helping to boost the hype for an already very hyped show.

What’s the Show?

This Amazon series follows the latest season of the Arsenal team from start to finish. It shares personal accounts from the players as they are interviewed about their lives and their thoughts on the current season. Viewers get a rare glimpse inside the locker rooms before the games to see how the footballers are revved up before the game by their legendary coach Mikel Arteta.

The coach said he was looking forward to how the series would showcase the way the London-based team has progressed under his guidance, and the behind-the-scenes footage this series is primarily about will provide a more intimate feeling than what fans get when they watch the matches. Fans get to see the leadup to each game and the aftermath of those matches, taking in a perspective that’s not as widely known or shown. They get to know the players more intimately, which could be both good and bad.

The latest trailer showed serious pressure being put to the team as they prepare to face experienced competitors who have been with their coaches a lot longer than this team. It also shows a critical moment that is sure to be talked about for a long time to come- captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s disgrace. Fans are definitely looking forward to seeing how the series treats the Gunners in their remainder of the 2021/22 season. Even though the season has finished, there is a lot of behind-the-scenes drama yet to be revealed.

The Stars Get Their Time to Shine

This series represents a key moment for the team. Even though they didn’t make it all the way to the finals, their fans are still very much behind them, and the docuseries All or Nothing is only fanning those flames of fandom even more.

They also feature in FIFA 22, which is the latest iteration in the long-running sports video game series. The team can be played all the way through to the finals, giving fans a chance to play the season their own way and see how things might have turned out differently.

What Is Coming up for Arsenal?

The boggles news on the radar for the team right now is the launch of the last few episodes of the Amazon series. Each new episode has been eagerly anticipated, and fans are lapping up all the juicy details and all the extra time they get to spend with their favorite players. The season has been well received too, though there aren’t any definitive reviews out yet. That’s because the season is still ongoing, so it doesn’t make sense for review sites to do anything more than give their impression of the season in progress.

There are plenty of those, though, for fans who want to see what people are thinking about the series and for those who haven’t gotten into it yet and want to know if it is worth devoting time to. They may want to wait until the series has finished completely, which shouldn’t be much longer. Then, fans can binge the entire season right through rather than waiting for each new set of episodes to be released piecemeal.

The series has shot up the IMDB popularity ratings as well, showing it is a strong force in the sports documentary niche.

