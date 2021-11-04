Arsenal women’s team sweep monthly awards

The impressive Arsenal women’s football team has claimed the WSL Player and Manager of the Month awards for October

The London club completed a clean sweep at last month’s awards ceremony. Ireland star Katie McCabe earned the Player of the Month award while Jonas Eidevall won the Manager of the Month.

This is the second time this season that the league leaders, Arsenal women’s team won both awards. Eidevall claimed the award in September along with player Beth Mead.

These awards are a major sign of the improvements that the head coach has brought to the club since being appointed in the summer. They held a one hundred percent winning record this month.

McCabe also was a big reason for their success, helping them to win two games. The Irishwoman was nominated for the monthly award along with teammates Kim Little and Lotte Wubben-Moy. The WSL also nominated Manchester United’s Hannah Blundell and Ella Toone as well as Chelsea’s Fran Kirby.

McCabe scored three goals and got three assists in five matches this year. The 26-year-old has also played a big part in Arsenal’s Champions League run so far. They sit in second place behind Barcelona after two games.

Arsenal women’s team now go into the weekend three points ahead of second-place Chelsea. Their next game is against sixth-place West Ham United on Sunday.

The game kicks off at 18:45 on Sunday, 7th November in Meadow Park.

 

