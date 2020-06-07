Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Borussia Dortmund players Jadon Sancho and Manuel Akanji have been fined by the German soccer league on Saturday after the players defied coronavirus measures to get haircuts.

TvNZ report that Sancho and Akanji “apparently violated hygiene and infection standards”. Furthermore, there were also no facemasks visible in the picture. There were similar photos on social media circulating of Dan Axal Zagadou and Raphael Guerrero. This with Dusseldorf barber Winnie Nana Karkari. However, the DLF (Bundesliga) then mention these players in the statement. Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard were also set to got a haircut by Karkari. This was reported by the Bild tabloid.

Borussia Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc said on Thursday that the group of 6 players assured the club that they had followed health guidelines. Masks were only taken off for photographs. The DFL said in a statement, “The players from Borussia Dortmund had obviously violated general hygiene and infection protection standards at home hairdressing appointments and in particular the medical-organisational concept of the DFL task force.””There is no question that professional footballers also have to have their hair cut,”. “However, this currently has to be done in accordance with the medical-organisational concept.”

The amount of the the fine has yet been detailed.

Emre Can a team mate of Sancho speaking to Sky Sports said, “We know that he just has to be more disciplined in some things, but he knows that himself,” He continued, “He just has to be smarter and grow up with things like that. He can’t afford to make such mistakes in the future.