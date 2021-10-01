Brighton v Arsenal – Preview, Betting & Probable Starting Teams

1,046 total views, 1,046 views today
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are preparing to face one of the Premier League’s biggest surprises this season in Brighton on Saturday
Brighton v Arsenal will kick off at 17:30 on Saturday, 2nd October in the Brighton Community Stadium with Jonathan Moss officiating. The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League.
Graham Potter’s team has shocked many neutral fans with some strong performances in the league. Seagulls’ fans will be very happy after a late comeback draw against Crystal Palace last week.
Although they stand in sixth place, they will be a little worried by the injury to their talismanic midfielder Yves Bissouma.
After a bad start, Arsenal is not hot on Brighton’s heels. Another win could put them one point off their opponents in the table and springboard them into the top seven.
But like Brighton, the Gunners will be without a leader in midfield. It has been confirmed that former captain Granit Xhaka could miss out on games until after the New Year with a knee injury. He will likely be replaced by young Belgian Albert Sambi-Lokonga.
This has been a very tense affair in recent years with Brighton striker Neil Maupay being a famous villain to the Gunners. In their last 10 meetings, Arsenal has won five games including both games last season.
That Saka run previous time at Brighton. pic.twitter.com/xkNcVkCBs8
— AfcVIP⁴⁹ #KroenkeOut (@VipArsenal) September 30, 2021
Brighton v Arsenal Probable Starting Teams
Brighton and Hove Albion
Formation
3-4-3
Probable Starting 11
Sanchez (GK), Burn, Duffy, Dunk, Cucerella, Lallana, Gross, Veltman, Connolly, Maupay, Trossard.
Injuries / Suspensions
Webster (Hamstring), Welbeck (Hamstring), Mwepu (Groin), Alzate (Ligament injury), Bissouma (Knee)
Arsenal FC
Formation
4-2-3-1
Probable Starting 11
Ramsdale (GK), Tierney, Gabriel, White, Tomiyasu, Partey, Lokonga, Saka, Odegaard, Smith-Rowe, Aubemyang
Injuries / Suspensions
Xhaka (Knee)
Three UNFORGETTABLE wins. 💫
Not long until we face Arsenal again… 🔜 pic.twitter.com/wavowfEnwX
— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 1, 2021
Betting
Brighton and Hove Albion 2/1
Draw 21/10
Arsenal 29/20
Score Prediction
This game could easily go either way judging by the unexpected form of both teams. Brighton’s home advantage on the south coast could play a part in their fortunes against Arteta’s men. A loss could end up being detrimental to both sides’ seasons and it will be important for them to keep adding points.
Expect the game to end 2-2 with the Gunners’ winning streak coming to an end.
Arsenal at home is next. 👀🔜 pic.twitter.com/bTEledx3sj
— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) September 30, 2021
