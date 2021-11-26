Brighton v Leeds – Preview, Betting, Probable Starting Teams

1,177 total views, 1,177 views today

Marcelo Bielsa’s men are looking in trouble near the relegation zone as they travel to Brighton this weekend in the Premier League

Brighton v Leeds United will kick off at 17:30 on Saturday 27th November in the American Express Community Stadium. Referee Craig Pawson will take charge of the tie.

The match will also be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League Ireland.

Graham Potters’ Brighton side began the season as a surprise package but form has not been on their side recently. They are now seven games without a win but they have also managed five draws in that time.

Last week they lost 2-0 away to Aston Villa and now they lie in ninth place, level on points with Man United. They will now be without their striker, Danny Welbeck so Potter will likely rely on Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard for goals.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are suffering from second-season syndrome as the team sits in 17th place only two points in the clear. The Argentine will need to change his team’s fortunes in the next three games before they go into a very challenging Christmas period.

Last week, a weakened side put it up to Antonio Conte’s Tottenham team but lost 2-1. On Saturday, they will again rely heavily on Daniel James and Kalvin Phillips as they wait for stars to return from injury.

This has become a common fixture in the last decade between the Premier League and Championship. Brighton has been the stronger of the two teams having won 10 of the 14 games. Two games have ended in draws and the Whites have been victorious twice.

The Seagulls did the double over Leeds last season keeping a clean sheet in both games, including a 2-0 win at home in May.

👊 Back on the training pitch! pic.twitter.com/3NL6msFrQW — Leeds United (@LUFC) November 23, 2021

Brighton v Leeds United Probable Starting Teams

Brighton & Hove Albion

Formation

3-4-3

Probable Starting 11

Sánchez (GK), Duffy, Dunk, Webster, Cucurella, Bissouma, Koch, Lamptey, Trossard, Maupay, Lallana.

Injuries / Suspensions

Welbeck (Hamstring), Mwepu (Muscle injury), Alzate (Ligament injury)

Leeds United

Formation

4-1-4-1

Probable Starting 11

Meslier (GK), Firpo, Cooper, Llorente, Shackleton, Phillips, Harrison, Klich, Dallas, James, Rodrigo.

Injuries / Suspensions

Ayling (Knee), Bamford (Ligament injury), Koch (Hip)

💬 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀: “Shackleton, Raphinha and Rodrigo are available. Ayling will probably play with the U23s on Monday. Koch and Bamford are in their final period of recovery.” pic.twitter.com/2DOWhqX61D — Leeds United (@LUFC) November 25, 2021

Brighton v Leeds United Match Betting

Brighton & Hove Albion to win: 21/20

Draw: 23/10

Leeds United to win: 13/5

Score Prediction

Although Bielsa’s side has struggled a lot at getting results in the league this year, they have managed to make each game a challenge for their opponents. This will be a very close affair, only decided by the smallest of margins.

Expect the game to end 2-1 to Brighton with the home advantage playing a factor.

To read more from this writer, click here.

And to read more in-depth and up-to-date Premier League and international club football news, click here.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com