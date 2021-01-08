Caoimhin Kelleher to start for Liverpool against youthful Aston Villa side

A brilliant @championsleague debut 👏



Listen to Caoimhin Kelleher's reaction in full on @LFCTV GO 💻 pic.twitter.com/GTmeyReNc0 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 2, 2020

The Irishman is set to start ahead of Alisson for tonight’s FA Cup fixture.

Caoimhin Kelleher is set to make his first start of 2021 as Liverpool take on Aston Villa in the FA Cup 3rd round.

The Cork native played – and impressed – in a handful of games throughout December but Alisson’s return from injury demoted him to the bench as backup keeper.

Kelleher managed to keep a clean sheet in 2 of the 3 matches he played in December, including a man of the match performance against European giants Ajax.

Tonight he will be keeping out a youthful Aston Villa side comprised of their u23 and u18 players.

They get their opportunity after a coronavirus outbreak within the first team squad ruled out senior players from competing.

Liverpool, despite the inexperience of their opposition, have fielded a strong XI comprised of first team players.

The more notable players in the Liverpool squad include Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Fabinho.

Every single player in the Liverpool starting XI has seen first team minutes this season. In contrast, none of the Aston Villa squad have senior minutes under their belt this season.

There were rumours that fellow Corkman Tyreik Wright may make his competitive Aston Villa debut tonight. He, however, has not made the squad list.

Wright trained with the Aston Villa first team during the summer. His exclusion may be a result of the teenager training with the first team recently.

