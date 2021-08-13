Chelsea v Crystal Palace – Preview, Lineups, Betting, TV Coverage

1 total views, 1 views today

Chelsea will host Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in a London derby on the opening weekend of the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

This game will mark the return of Premier League football for both Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

Chelsea is coming into the game, having already been crowned the Super Cup champions after defeating Europa League winners Villarreal 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw AET.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace is entering a fresh new start under recently appointed Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira.

Vieira was appointed in the summer after the departure of Roy Hodgson after four years in the Selhurst Park dugout.

His first task will be up against one of the title favourites.

Chelsea Retrospective

Thomas Tuchel has transformed Chelsea since his arrival in January after the sacking of head coach Frank Lampard.

Reaching the FA Cup final and then becoming only the second manager in the club’s history to guide them to a Champions League victory after defeating Manchester City 1-0.

Building a blues squad that ”nobody wants to play against”. Transforming Chelsea’s defensive woes into one of the most solid defences in Europe in the span of five months.

In recent weeks, they have searched for that world-class goalscoring striker and have just signed ex-striker Romelu Lukaku in a club-record fee of £97.5 million that will make them strong contenders in all competitions.

Crystal Palace Retrospective

Coming into this season, Crystal Palace is in a year of transition after parting ways with Roy Hodgson.

Appointing Patrick Vieira to turn them from mid-table mediocrity to European challengers in the coming years.

Since his arrival, Palace has bought acute acquisitions for the upcoming season. Signing centre-backs Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen for a combined £36 million, while bringing in attacking midfielder Michael Olise from Reading for £10 million and Chelsea starlet Conor Gallagher on a season-long loan to reinforce their squad.

Marc Guéhi completed 84 of the 88 passes he attempted today 👏 He also had the most touches (98)#CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSlISB pic.twitter.com/fF5TP1O2M8 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 7, 2021

Date, kick-off time and venue

This London Derby between Chelsea and Crystal Palace will kick off at 3 pm BST (British Summer Time) on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Stamford Bridge.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

As the Premier League returns to its original 3 pm scheduling format with the return of fans to stadiums, this match will not be televised live in the UK.

However, live commentary from talkSPORT will be available.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace team news

During Chelsea’s Super Cup victory on Wednesday, goalscorer Hakim Ziyech suffered what looked like a shoulder injury in the first half.

Manager Thomas Tuchel reacted to the incident stating, “If you take a player out during the first half, it is serious. It was unfortunate because he has been a very decisive player in the last games.”

New signing Romelu Lukaku is unavailable for the opening game due to a late registration so he will have to wait for next weeks clash against Arsenal.

Palace will be sweating on the fitness of recent signing Michael Olise, who has picked up an injury ahead of Saturday’s meeting.

While Eberechi Eze remains a major doubt after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon sustained during training in May.

Loanee signing Conor Gallagher will also miss out due to facing his parent club.

• Michael Olise

• Marc Guéhi

• Joachim Anderson

• Conor Gallagher Why Crystal Palace fans should be cautiously optimistic about the Patrick Vieira era, the new signings and an aggressive, possession-based 4-3-3 system… 🦅#CPFC — The Coaches' Voice (@CoachesVoice) August 11, 2021

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace prediction

If Chelsea is to put in a title challenge, they will have to make an early-season marker.

They have enjoyed a successful pre-season, capturing the Super Cup and with the recent signing of Romelu Lukaku, they look like a phenomenal side with a world-class manager.

On the contrary, Crystal Palace is coming into the new season losing numerous experienced players. Andros Townsend, Mamadou Sahko and Patrick Van Aanholt have left a gaping hole from the previous regime.

Patrick Vieira has been backed in the transfer market but will need time and patience to execute his style and ideology in what is a transitional period for the club.

But, they face a confident Chelsea side who have been tipped to win the league by many.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0

Predicted Line-Up

Chelsea Predicted XI – (3-4-2-1)

E. Mendy, C.Azpilicueta, T.Silva, A.Rudiger, B.Chilwell, N.Kante, Jorginho, R.James, M.Mount, K.Havertz, T.Werner.

Crystal Palace Predicted XI – (4-4-2)

V.Guaita, N. Clyne, C. Kouyate, M. Guehi, T. Mitchell, J. Schlupp, J. Riedewald, J.McArthur, W.Zaha, J. Philippe Mateta, C.Benteke.

Betting Odds

Chelsea To Win: 1/4

Draw: 9/2

Crystal Palace to Win: 12/1

