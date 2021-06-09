Fantasy Football: The Best Midfielders For Your Euro 2020 Fantasy Team

We move on to midfielders in our Euro 2020 fantasy football guide.

Midfielders make teams tick and are the creative vessels that connect defence and attack.

Some of the tournament’s best-ever players were midfielders, such as Cesc Fabregas.

Therefore, they are the most important part of your fantasy side too.

THIAGO ALCANTARA – SPAIN, €6m

First up, we have Spain’s Thiago Alcantara.

The Spaniard endured a tough start to life in Liverpool but came into his own as the side’s injuries cleared up.

At 30 years of age, he is in his prime and can lead Spain to glory with quarterback-like displays.

His passing is magnificent and opens teams up.

In addition to this, he controls the tempo of the game when he is in possession.

He was one of Spain’s best players in their stalemate against Portugal and will carry that form over to the 2020 UEFA European Championship.

Thiago is priced at €6m.

N’GOLO KANTÉ – FRANCE, €5.5m

Next on the list is N’Golo Kanté.

The Frenchman was superb for Chelsea in their 2021 UEFA Champions League run and he will be just as important for France this summer.

His importance is highlighted by his near-£50m market value, per Transfermarkt.

The five-foot-six midfielder will clean up everything in midfield

In addition, he will also look to get forward.

All that work will give him a large number of points on the game that you can be thankful for.

He is a steal, even at €5.5m.

FANTASY FOOTBALL FIND: PIERRE-EMILE HOJBJERG – DENMARK, €5.5m

The fantasy football find for midfield is Denmark’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The Tottenham star was one of the club’s best player this season.

His strength in midfield was important to both Jose Mourinho and Ryan Mason throughout the season.

He screened the defence effectively and will do so for the Danes but has only been chosen by one per cent of players.

Expect some big performances from this man.

You can benefit from them for just €5.5m.

These three midfielders will excel both on the pitch and on your fantasy side.

