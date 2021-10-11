Flick gives positive fitness update for Chelsea defender Rudiger

1,028 total views, 1,028 views today

The German national team manager has announced that Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is likely to play their next international match

Flick announced today that Rudiger is back in contention to play against North Macedonia after missing recent training sessions.

The former Roma player played all 90 minutes in Germany’s World Cup qualifier against Romania. After a stunning Ianis Hagi goal, Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller spared the team’s blushes in a 2-1 win.

After that match, the Chelsea defender was absent from training over the weekend. Reports in Germany claimed that he was struggling with a back injury and would be doubtful to play.

In a pre-match press conference Flick told the media that Rudiger was undergoing treatment for a back problem but that it would not rule him out of Germany’s next match.

This is Rudiger playing in a back 4😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/23H7q76MWC — 🪄🇦🇷 (@_NeverTakenAnL_) October 9, 2021

This will be great news for German and Chelsea fans as the 6’2” center-half is in the form of his life. He has shown that he is one of the best defenders in the world, being a major part of the Blues’ Champions League victory.

He is still yet to extend his contract at Chelsea with his deal running out in June. If the Stamford Bridge board cannot agree to make him the highest-paid defender in the league then he may still leave.

Some of Europe’s major teams have already started circling with rumors of Bayern Munich and PSG wanting the player. As it stands, the now Chelsea defender will focus on his next game for Germany.

Die Mannschaft will travel to North Macedonia for their upcoming game in the World Cup qualifiers. This top-of-the-table clash kicks off tonight, 11th October at 19:45 in Skopje. It will also be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League Ireland.

