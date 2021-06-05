How Do Manchester City Replace Sergio Aguero?

Sergio Aguero’s Manchester City career is nearing an end. The Argentine has played a leading role in the Citizens’ success over the past decade, and his departure marks the end of a goal-filled era. Aguero will be remembered as a Premier League legend, having won the league on five separate occasions. With the 32-year-old’s time at the Etihad reaching its conclusion, Pep Guardiola and the Manchester City hierarchy need to consider what’s next. So, who’s capable of filling the Argentine’s boots?

The Argentine Will Hope to Go Out in Style

Having already won the Premier League, there’s still plenty left to play for in the final weeks of the 2020-21 season. Following their semi-final win over Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City find themselves in their first Champions League final. The all-English contest pits the Citizens against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, and Guardiola’s team are 5/6 in Champions League outright odds with Paddy Power to win the competition, as of May 25th.

Few can argue that winning the Champions League wouldn’t be a poetic way for Aguero to end his Manchester City career. In 2014, the Argentine stated that he wouldn’t leave the Citizens until they won the sought-after European competition. Now, the stars are aligning for the 32-year-old to depart in style, although Chelsea stand in their way.

Aguero has been at the heart of Manchester City’s domestic and European rise, with his goals firing the Citizens in contention. It speaks volumes about his ability that in 47 Champions League games for the Sky Blues, the 32-year-old found the net on 36 occasions. Combined with his Atletico Madrid contributions, Aguero is the joint-16th top scorer in the competition’s history.

Will City Spend the Money on a Marquee Replacement?

It’s no secret that money is no object for Manchester City, meaning that replacing Aguero isn’t an impossible task. However, financial muscle doesn’t guarantee goals, whereas the Argentine does. The Citizens have several in-house options at their disposal, and Guardiola has hinted that Ferran Torres could move inside to lead the line in a post-Aguero era. The Premier League champions also have Gabriel Jesus available, giving the club’s manager further food for thought.

However, if Manchester City want guaranteed goals, they could move for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane. The Englishman has stated his desire to leave the London club to win trophies, and a transfer to the Citizens would seemingly suit all parties. The 27-year-old is a proven top-flight goalscorer, and he’d arguably improve City’s starting side, which is a frightening thought for the club’s rivals. Alternatively, Erling Haaland is a more long-term investment, and he doesn’t suffer from injury problems like Kane.

A Crucial Summer Awaits Guardiola

Aguero wasn’t always a go-to player for Guardiola during their period together at the Etihad, but that doesn’t mean that the Spaniard won’t miss having him around. As the 32-year-old showed in his final Premier League outing against Everton, he’s still one of the most prolific players in world football. Because of that, replacing him won’t be easy, even for a club with City’s financial power.

