Incredible Football Tactics That Changed The Game

In practice, football strategies are externally expressed in the expediency of using tactical actions. Tactical action is built by tactical knowledge, skills, and abilities, with the level of development of physical abilities and volitional qualities.

Diversity of Tactical Ideas

Modern research shows that the game roles of football players, associated with the solution of specific tasks on the field, in a certain way affect the structure of the competitive activity of the team. For this reason, players of game roles need high levels of tactical and technical skills when performing specific tactical and technical actions, allowing them to effectively carry out the functions assigned to them.

From these positions, it is significant to determine the necessity of specific techniques for players of various roles. Such information will make it possible to objectively evaluate the recorded indicators of the competitive activity of athletes, individualize the selection of specialized training tools, and optimize the selection of players for the team.

Individual tactics in football include attacking actions without the ball, characterized by the following:

a player enters a free position, making it possible to free himself from the guardianship of the opponent and break away from him;

the movement of one or more players to an area to take away guardians and create a free zone for the individual actions of partners;

creating a numerical advantage in certain areas of the playing field.

Individual tactical offensive actions with the ball include dribbling and feints as well as shots on goal in various game situations. As a rule, the team in possession of the ball has to solve the problem of scoring through different combinations and interactions of the attacking players.

Combinations In-Game Episodes

Such football-style combinations are the interaction of players in pairs, triplets, or using interchangeability. The latter is the most effective tactic in football with the greatest prospects.

Playing a set piece is one of the most dangerous situations in an attack. Teams that use a defensive style of play very often use set pieces to create a threat to the opponent’s goal. Team actions include a quick attack and a positional attack.

The essence of a quick attack is that after successfully repulsing the opposing team, those who have mastered the ball quickly move on to attacking the opponents’ goal, taking advantage of the fact that the players of the latter did not have time to organize their defense.

The most common type of organization of attacking actions of a team is a positional attack. It creates long-term control of the ball, as combinations are made using short and medium passes.

The long time spent on developing the attack allows the defenders to regroup their forces and reliably block the most dangerous zones for scoring. It is rare to overcome a massive defense with small forces, meaning that a significant number of players must be included in the attack to create a numerical advantage in a separate section. But all game actions are connected with the team game scheme.

Defending, the team must build its game to make it difficult as possible for the interaction between the attackers, to prevent their penetration into the zone in front of their own goal, and to prevent them from hitting the goal. At the same time, the defenders should try to create conditions for taking the ball away from the opponents and organize the start of their attack. That is why football strategies in defense require the most serious attitude.

Defense Game

As in attack, defensive play consists of individual, group, and team actions. Individual defensive moves include the defender's actions against an opponent without the ball and with it, consisting of tackling, countering passes, dribbles and feints, and shots on goal.

Group actions in defense focus on counteracting the opposing team’s combinational play by timely analysis of attacking opponents, securing partners, switching from one opponent to another when guarding, and group selection of the ball.

Concluding Thoughts

In teams that pay increased attention to tactical training, there is consistency in the actions of players, knowledge of their functions by all players, and high game discipline. The rational defense tactics chosen by the team can become an effective weapon in meetings with a superior opponent.

The possibilities of our day are unlimited. Football is no exception, offering to continue to develop a diversity of strategies while away from other team members.

