Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen ruled out of Qatar match with injury

Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen has been ruled out of Tuesday night’s match against Qatar through injury with Jason Knight coming into the matchday 23 in his place.

Will Keane, who earned his first senior international call-up for the October international window, has not been selected – neither has Celtic’s Liam Scales.

Caoimhin Kelleher has been selected ahead of his first start for Ireland in front of a sell-out crowd of 25,000 Irish fans, including his family.

All players that made an appearance against Azerbaijan in Ireland’s first competitive win under Stephen Kenny, excluding Cullen, are named in the squad.

Harry Arter, Enda Stevens and James Collins are also among those included in the squad for the match.

The Republic of Ireland will wear a special edition 100th anniversary kit for their international friendly against Qatar on Tuesday night.

Ireland will wear the shirt to mark the centenary of the creation of the Football Association of Ireland, the governing body of the sport in the country.

The FAI was founded in September 1921 by the Free State League (now League of Ireland) and the Leinster FA, which had withdrawn from the Irish Football Association (IFA) in June of that year.

Umbro revealed the limited edition jersey back in August – it is a blue home jersey that contains a simple design with a retro shamrock crest and discreet blue-on-blue Umbro logo.

The colour of the shirt, described as ‘St Patrick’s Blue’ is a nod to the colour of the very first Republic of Ireland kit, which was the same colour.

The goalkeeper jersey, which will be worn by Liverpool number two Caoimhin Kelleher, is a yellow version of the shirt.

The year ‘1921’ is embroidered onto the back of the shirt underneath the grandad collar to mark the centenary.

The match details have been embroidered underneath the shamrock crest and read ‘v Qatar 12/10/21’.

The full matchday squad can be seen below.

Match-day Squad | Ireland v Qatar Josh Cullen ruled out of the squad through injury as Jason Knight comes into the squad Will Keane & Liam Scales miss out #COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #IRLQAT pic.twitter.com/Q8ZCQbCrvU — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 12, 2021

